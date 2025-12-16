BDO Türkiye’s articles from BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.) are most popular:

MONTHLY TAX REPORT 2025-12

The 2025/December issue"BDO Denet Monthly Report "where we bring together the publications prepared by BDO Turkey's experienced team has been published!

You can find many important current tax developments and general evaluations our Tax Partnersİdris ŞENYURT.

To review the 2025/December issueclick now!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.