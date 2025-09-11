Tax Number For Foreigners In Turkey: When Is It Required And How To Obtain One?

Foreign nationals who plan to stay, work, or conduct certain official transactions in Turkey may come across the requirement to obtain a tax identification number.

What is a tax number for foreigners in Turkey?

A tax number is a unique identification number issued by the Turkish Revenue Administration. It allows foreigners without a valid Turkish Foreign Identity Number (YKN) to carry out a range of administrative and financial procedures in Turkey.

Who needs a tax number in Turkey?

Not all foreigners require a tax number. It is generally needed in cases where the individual does not yet have a Turkish Foreign Identity Number. Some common examples include:

Opening a bank account

Purchasing health insurance

Paying residence permit card fees or related charges

Registering utilities or services in some cases

For international academics, researchers, or professionals with a valid Foreign Identity Number, most official transactions can already be completed using that number. However, accompanying family members (such as spouses or children) who do not yet have a Foreign Identity Number will usually need a tax number.

What documents are required?

The process is relatively simple. The main document required is a valid passport. Depending on the method of application, you may also need:

A copy of the passport identification page

A completed application form or petition (if applying in person at the tax office)

How can foreigners obtain a tax number?

There are two primary ways to obtain a tax number in Turkey:

1. Online application

Foreigners can apply electronically via the Interactive Tax Office (İnteraktif Vergi Dairesi) on the official Revenue Administration website (gib.gov.tr).

Select "Potential Tax Number Application for Foreigners"

Fill out the form with passport details and personal information

Submit the form and the system generates a potential tax number instantly

If a tax number was previously issued, the system allows verification under "Inquiries/Verifications – Potential Tax Number Inquiry for Foreigners".

2. Application in person

If the online system does not validate the details, foreigners can visit a local tax office.

Bring the original passport and a photocopy

Submit a short written request (petition) for issuance

The tax office then provides the tax number

Which tax office should be visited?

Foreigners can apply at any tax office in Turkey. However, if the foreigner has a formal connection with a Turkish institution (for example, an academic working at a university), visiting the tax office linked to that institution may help ensure a smoother process.

Is it difficult or time-consuming to obtain a tax number?

In practice, the procedure is straightforward. Online applications are typically processed immediately. In-person applications are also usually completed on the same day, provided all documents are correct.

Key takeaway

A tax number is essential for foreigners without a Turkish Foreign Identity Number who need to carry out financial or administrative transactions in Turkey.

who need to carry out financial or administrative transactions in Turkey. The application can be completed online or in person with minimal documentation.

with minimal documentation. Family members of foreigners (particularly spouses and children) often require a tax number before obtaining their own Foreign Identity Numbers.

