Tax Number For Foreigners In Turkey: When Is It Required And How To Obtain One?

Foreign nationals who plan to stay, work, or conduct certain official transactions in Turkey may come across the requirement to obtain a tax identification number. While not every foreigner needs one, in specific situations it becomes an essential step. Below we explain the key points:
What is a tax number for foreigners in Turkey?
A tax number is a unique identification number issued by the Turkish Revenue Administration. It allows foreigners without a valid Turkish Foreign Identity Number (YKN) to carry out a range of administrative and financial procedures in Turkey.
Who needs a tax number in Turkey?
Not all foreigners require a tax number. It is generally needed in cases where the individual does not yet have a Turkish Foreign Identity Number. Some common examples include:
- Opening a bank account
- Purchasing health insurance
- Paying residence permit card fees or related charges
- Registering utilities or services in some cases
For international academics, researchers, or professionals with a valid Foreign Identity Number, most official transactions can already be completed using that number. However, accompanying family members (such as spouses or children) who do not yet have a Foreign Identity Number will usually need a tax number.
What documents are required?
The process is relatively simple. The main document required is a valid passport. Depending on the method of application, you may also need:
- A copy of the passport identification page
- A completed application form or petition (if applying in person at the tax office)
How can foreigners obtain a tax number?
There are two primary ways to obtain a tax number in Turkey:
1. Online application
Foreigners can apply electronically via the Interactive Tax Office (İnteraktif Vergi Dairesi) on the official Revenue Administration website (gib.gov.tr).
- Select "Potential Tax Number Application for Foreigners"
- Fill out the form with passport details and personal information
- Submit the form and the system generates a potential tax number instantly
If a tax number was previously issued, the system allows verification under "Inquiries/Verifications – Potential Tax Number Inquiry for Foreigners".
2. Application in person
If the online system does not validate the details, foreigners can visit a local tax office.
- Bring the original passport and a photocopy
- Submit a short written request (petition) for issuance
- The tax office then provides the tax number
Which tax office should be visited?
Foreigners can apply at any tax office in Turkey. However, if the foreigner has a formal connection with a Turkish institution (for example, an academic working at a university), visiting the tax office linked to that institution may help ensure a smoother process.
Is it difficult or time-consuming to obtain a tax number?
In practice, the procedure is straightforward. Online applications are typically processed immediately. In-person applications are also usually completed on the same day, provided all documents are correct.
Key takeaway
- A tax number is essential for foreigners without a Turkish Foreign Identity Number who need to carry out financial or administrative transactions in Turkey.
- The application can be completed online or in person with minimal documentation.
- Family members of foreigners (particularly spouses and children) often require a tax number before obtaining their own Foreign Identity Numbers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.