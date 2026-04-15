Transition To Hourly Offsetting For Unlicensed Electricity Generation

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The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market (“Regulation“), drafted by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (“EMRA“), was published in the Official Gazette dated 2 April 2026 and numbered 33212.

1. Offsetting Procedures Will Be Conducted on an Hourly Basis Instead of Monthly

Pursuant to the Regulation, as of 1 May 2026, the monthly offsetting system currently applicable under the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market (“Unlicensed Electricity Generation Regulation“) will be abolished and replaced with an hourly offsetting system. Accordingly, offsetting for unlicensed renewable energy generation facilities that became eligible to receive a connection agreement invitation letter after 12 May 2019 will now be conducted on an hourly basis. Residential accounts, however, are not covered by this new regulation; offsetting for such facilities will continue to be conducted on a monthly basis.

Under the new framework, generation and consumption will no longer be balanced over a broader period but will instead be calculated separately for each hourly interval. The primary objective of this amendment is to limit commercial electricity sales and to reinforce the self-consumption model, which constitutes the fundamental purpose of the system. In addition, the maintenance of grid balance and the reduction of generation-consumption mismatches are among the key policy objectives underlying the new framework.

This amendment will have significant implications, particularly for facilities where there is a discrepancy between the timing of generation and consumption. Under the previous system, generation and consumption occurring in different time periods could be offset against one another at the end of the month. Under the new system, however, surplus generation will be assessed solely within the relevant hourly interval and may not be offset against consumption occurring in different hours.

The Regulation further imposes an obligation on the market operator to establish the necessary infrastructure by 1 May 2026, being the date on which the new offsetting mechanism enters into force.

2. Generation Exceeding Twice the Consumption Volume Will Constitute a Free-of-Charge Contribution to YEKDEM

The Regulation stipulates that the volume of energy generated by facilities that became eligible to receive a connection agreement invitation letter after 12 May 2019 shall not exceed twice the annual total consumption of the associated consumption facility in any given calendar year.

As a general rule, the consumption of the preceding calendar year shall be taken as the basis for determining this limit. Where consumption data for the preceding year are not available, the limit shall be calculated on an annual basis by reference to the average of current monthly consumption figures; provided, however, that where actual current-year consumption exceeds such calculated values, the current-year consumption shall prevail.

In the event that this limit is exceeded, the excess portion may be subject to offsetting. However, no payment shall be made to the owner of the generation facility in respect of any surplus energy supplied to the system following offsetting, and such energy shall be treated as a free-of-charge contribution to the Renewable Energy Resources Support Scheme (“YEKDEM”). The relevant limits will enter into force as of 1 May 2026.

3. Installation of Storage Units Up to Generation Capacity Has Been Authorised

Furthermore, by virtue of a provision added to the Unlicensed Electricity Generation Regulation, storage activities have been brought within the regulatory framework, thereby permitting the installation of storage units with a capacity of up to the electrical capacity of the generation facility. No payment shall be made in respect of surplus energy – remaining after offsetting – that is supplied to the grid from such storage units, and such energy shall be treated as a free-of-charge contribution to YEKDEM.

4. Conclusion

Pursuant to the Regulation, unlicensed electricity generation facilities that became eligible to receive a connection agreement invitation letter after 12 May 2019, excluding residential facilities, have been brought within the scope of hourly offsetting. Through this new framework, the economic model of unlicensed generation facilities is intended to shift away from a structure reliant on generating revenue from surplus production and to evolve towards a model based primarily on the concurrent alignment of generation and consumption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.