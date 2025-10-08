Turkey's New Cybersecurity Law Brings Major Changes

Turkey has enactedLaw No. 7545 on Cybersecurity,introducing the country's first centralized legal framework in this field. The law brings sweeping changes: it mandates certification and authorization for cybersecurity providers, expands regulatory oversight, and imposes strict penalties for non-compliance. It also introduces prior approval requirements for some of the mergers, exports, and even share transfers involving cybersecurity firms.

