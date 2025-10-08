ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Turkey's New Cybersecurity Law Brings Major Changes

HH
Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership logo

We are an Istanbul-based law firm specializing in technology. We help our clients transform their companies in line with the challenges and opportunities brought by technology and the digital world. We aim for excellence and strive for a collaborative relationship with our clients of all sizes from startups to large corporations.

Explore Firm Details
May 27, 2025 Business Turkey's New Cybersecurity Law Brings Major Changes Turkey has enacted Law No. 7545 on Cybersecurity, introducing the country's first centralized legal framework in this field.
Turkey Technology
Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership
Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership’s articles from Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership are most popular:
  • in Turkey

Turkey has enactedLaw No. 7545 on Cybersecurity,introducing the country's first centralized legal framework in this field. The law brings sweeping changes: it mandates certification and authorization for cybersecurity providers, expands regulatory oversight, and imposes strict penalties for non-compliance. It also introduces prior approval requirements for some of the mergers, exports, and even share transfers involving cybersecurity firms.

We break it all down in our new AI assited podcast episode:

"A New Era in Cybersecurity in Turkey"– now live on HHK Talks.

Tune in for insights into what this law means for institutions, companies, and cybersecurity professionals.

Listen now:

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/0l1OGZa4VeDBOt87bUmHaV

Apple Podcasts:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hhk-talks/id1816916742

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership
Hamzaoglu Hamzaoglu Kinikoglu Attorney Partnership
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More