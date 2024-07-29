2024-2025 Action Plan For The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Has Entered Into Force

Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Digital Transformation Office published 2024-2025 Action Plan for the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy within the framework of the 12th Development Plan in order to further Turkey's progress in the field of artificial intelligence and to achieve the set targets.

The Action Plan focuses on developing productive artificial intelligence technologies; creating Turkish big language models and value-added products and services by leveraging these models; strengthening the R&D, innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystem; increasing access to high-performance computing infrastructures and data; and transforming the labor force while increasing expert human resources.

Some actions planned according to the Action Plan;



Establishing national legislation aligned with international norms for the development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, and for the placement of AI-containing systems on the market,

Preparation of Legal Evaluation Guideline for AI Applications,

Establishing an Impact Analysis Framework of AI Values and Principles,

Preparation of guideline to clarify the intellectual property rights of content created by artificial intelligence, and standardization studies on the patentability of AI products,

Establishing an expert committee to determine technical and ethical standards for productive artificial intelligence models (LLM, LAM, etc.) to be developed domestically and to manage this process.

You can access the full the Action Plan here .

