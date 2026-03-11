Amendments To The Regulation On The Use Of Deduction Amounts Related To Intellectual And Artistic Works

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Use of Deductions from the Sale of Carrier Materials Containing Intellectual and Artistic Works...

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Use of Deductions from the Sale of Carrier Materials Containing Intellectual and Artistic Works and Technical Devices Used for Their Reproduction (“Amendment Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette number 33168 dated 14 February 2026 and entered into force on the same date.

With the Amendment Regulation, the definitions of “support,” “allocation,” and “collective management organization” have been revised; the procedures governing project support applications, evaluation, contracting, payment, and supervision have been restructured; and transitional provisions regarding financial assistance to collective management organizations have been introduced.

The amendments first narrow the conceptual framework. The concept of “support” is no longer defined as a general financial contribution and is instead directly linked to projects aimed at strengthening the intellectual property system and supporting cultural and artistic activities. Regarding allocation, while the previous regulation provided for an administrative distribution mechanism, the new regulation subjects allocations to the approval of the Ministry, thereby introducing a central approval mechanism into the decision-making process.

The scope of eligible applicants for project support has been expanded. While the previous regulation primarily covered projects submitted by natural and legal persons, the new regulation expressly includes associations, foundations, trade unions, public institutions and organisations, and professional associations, thereby broadening the scope for institutional applications.

The working procedure of the Commission has also been amended. The Commission is now required to convene at least four times per year, placing the evaluation process on a defined schedule. In addition, duly submitted applications must be evaluated within a maximum period of four months, introducing a time limit for the assessment process.

With respect to the amount of support, the previous percentage-based cap has been abolished. The new regulation provides that the support amount may not exceed the budget specified in the application. Furthermore, a project owner may receive support for a maximum of four projects within the same calendar year, introducing a numerical limitation on access to support.

The provisions governing contracts have been detailed. The elements required to be included in the contract are expressly listed, and it is stipulated that if the contract is not signed within six months from the notification of the support decision, the support request will be deemed withdrawn. This amendment introduces a time limit for the implementation of support decisions.

The advance payment system has also been restructured. The requirement to provide security has been abolished. While the previous regulation required guarantees such as letters of guarantee or surety, the new regulation considers the submission of a project progress report and expenditure documents sufficient. For public institutions and professional associations, the submission of a project progress report alone is deemed sufficient.

The supervision and recovery mechanism has been clarified. Valid expenditure documents are expressly listed, and it is regulated that if the project activity is not carried out or if the support amount is not used in accordance with its purpose, the support amount may either not be paid or may be recovered together with interest. This amendment further specifies the evidentiary and supervisory framework in practice.

Finally, newly introduced temporary provisions regulate that professional associations granted an operating licence may receive special account assistance for administrative expenses for a period of three years. It is also stipulated that in projects for which support had been approved prior to the amendment, in the event of any inconsistency between the contract provisions and the Regulation, the contract provisions will prevail.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (only Available in Turkish)

