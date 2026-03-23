When Distributors Register The Principal’s Trademark In Their Own Name: A Hidden Risk In Turkey

In international trade, distributors often serve as the gateway to local markets. In Turkey, as in many emerging markets, foreign brand owners commonly rely on local distributors to import...

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In international trade, distributors often serve as the gateway to local markets. In Turkey, as in many emerging markets, foreign brand owners commonly rely on local distributors to import, market, and sell their products. However, a recurring and highly disruptive practice has emerged: distributors registering the principal’s trademark in their own name without authorization.

Although this practice is legally wrongful, it is alarmingly effective. Under Turkish trademark law, registration—not real ownership—confers enforceable rights. Once a distributor obtains a local trademark registration, the legal balance of power can shift dramatically against the real brand owner.

This article explains how this happens, why it is so dangerous, and what foreign brand owners can do to protect themselves.

Why Distributor Registrations Are So Powerful in Turkey

Turkey follows a registration-based trademark system. This means that: The person whose name appears in the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office register is presumed to be the legitimate trademark owner — regardless of who actually created or owns the brand abroad.

A distributor who registers the mark acquires a powerful bundle of rights under Turkish trademark law. These include the right to:

file infringement actions

seek injunctions and seizures

initiate criminal proceedings for trademark infringement

prevent third parties — including the real brand owner — from using the mark in Turkey

Most critically, a distributor who owns the Turkish trademark can prevent a newly appointed distributor from using the brand in Turkey, even if the foreign brand owner has terminated the old distributor.

This is not merely theoretical. It is a common tactic in disputes when distribution relationships end.

The Customs Weapon: How Market Access Is Blocked

Once the distributor registers the trademark, they can record it with Turkish Customs. This allows them to:

stop shipments bearing the brand at the border

trigger inspections

demand proof of authorization

cause delays, seizures, and commercial disruption

Even though the goods are genuine, Customs officers must act based on the trademark register rather than on the underlying ownership of the brand. If the distributor is the registered owner, Customs will treat the principal’s own products as infringing.

This effectively means:

The real brand owner may lose physical access to the Turkish market — not because of counterfeiting, but because of their own distributor.

Legal Remedies Available to the Brand Owner

Turkish law does provide powerful tools to reverse distributor-filed trademark registrations — provided that the brand owner acts in time and can produce evidence.

Under the Industrial Property Code No. 6769, a brand owner may seek invalidation of a distributor-owned trademark based on multiple cumulative legal grounds, including:

Unauthorized filings by commercial agents or representatives (Article 6/2)

Prior use and earlier rights (Article 6/3)

Well-known marks under the Paris Convention (Article 6/4)

Bad faith (Article 6/9)

These grounds may be relied upon individually or cumulatively in invalidation proceedings before the Turkish Intellectual and Industrial Property Courts.

In addition to invalidation, Turkish law provides an even stronger remedy against unauthorized distributor filings. Under Article 10 of the Industrial Property Code No. 6769, where a commercial agent or representative registers the principal’s trademark in its own name without authorization and without a legitimate reason, the brand owner may apply to the court to:

prohibit the distributor from using the trademark, and

order the assignment of the trademark registration to the real brand owner.

Even where the distributor holds a registered trademark, Turkish courts may restrain its abusive use under the Turkish Commercial Code’s unfair competition provisions.

However, all these remedies require extensive documentary evidence. Without it, the distributor’s registration prevails.

Timing is also critical, as once five years have elapsed from the distributor’s trademark registration date, legal action can only be pursued on the basis of bad faith.

The Safest Strategy

The safest legal position is simple:

The brand owner must own the Turkish trademark registration — and must record it with Customs.

This ensures that:

only the brand owner controls imports

distributors have no blocking power

termination of distributors is commercially effective

Additionally, trademark applications published in the Official Trademark Bulletin should be monitored, and any applications filed by a distributor should be opposed without delay. If a distributor has already registered the mark, immediate legal action is critical to prevent consolidation of their position.

Conclusion

Unauthorized trademark filings by distributors are one of the most dangerous hidden risks in Turkish market entry. They do not merely create legal complications — they can paralyse supply chains, block imports, and undermine the entire distribution strategy.

Brand owners who fail to secure early trademark protection in Turkey may discover, too late, that their own distributor legally controls their brand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.