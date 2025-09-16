Revision Surgery & Additional Compensation In Medical Malpractice Turkey

Medical procedures don't always go as planned, and in some unfortunate cases, malpractice leads to complications requiring corrective or revision surgeries. For patients in Turkey—especially international ones seeking affordable cosmetic or medical care—the big question becomes: Can you claim additional compensation after undergoing a revision surgery? This article provides a comprehensive guide to your legal options under medical malpractice Turkey law, including how damages are evaluated and what role legal representation plays.

Understanding Revision Surgeries After Malpractice

A revision surgery is a follow-up procedure performed to correct the errors or harm caused during an initial, often botched, treatment. These surgeries are commonly seen in cases of cosmetic surgery malpractice, such as breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, or liposuction, but can also apply to orthopedic operations, dental implants, and more.

Patients who require revision surgery due to a negligent act by a healthcare provider may be eligible for additional compensation, depending on the outcome of the legal situation.

Legal Grounds for Additional Compensation

Under Turkish law, medical malpractice is defined as a breach of the standard of care that directly causes harm to the patient. If that breach results in the need for a revision surgery, the patient may claim:

Costs of the corrective surgery

Extended medical treatment expenses

Psychological trauma and pain from undergoing additional procedures

and pain from undergoing additional procedures Loss of income or increased recovery time

or increased recovery time Permanent damage or disfigurement

The key to a successful claim lies in proving that the original procedure was negligent, and that the revision was necessary solely due to that negligence.

Building a Strong Case: The Role of Documentation

To claim further compensation for revision surgeries, your legal team will need robust evidence, including:

Medical records from both the initial and revision surgeries

Photographic evidence of complications

Expert medical opinions

Bills and receipts related to extra treatments

Psychological or emotional evaluations

Can You Sue Twice for the Same Injury?

Patients often ask whether undergoing a revision surgery "resets" their ability to sue. The answer depends on how the original case was filed:

If your first lawsuit covered only the initial surgery, and revision was unforeseen at the time, a new claim may be viable.

may be viable. If compensation already included potential future treatments, then filing a second claim may not be possible unless new harm occurred.

Consult with an expert medical malpractice lawyer in Istanbul to understand how this applies to your case.

Importance of Timing

Like all legal claims, revision-related malpractice suits in Turkey are subject to statutes of limitations. The clock may start ticking from the time you discovered the negligence or from the date of the revision surgery itself.

Acting promptly with the help of an attorney is critical to ensure your claim is not dismissed due to timing.

International Patients: Additional Considerations

Foreign patients often face greater difficulties when pursuing additional compensation, including:

Language barriers

Distance from Turkey for follow-ups

Difficulties obtaining full medical records

Legal and procedural differences from their home country

That's why it's vital to work with a firm that offers international client support, like Oran Partners, who specialize in medical malpractice Turkey cases.

How Compensation is Calculated

Courts in Turkey take into account multiple factors when determining additional damages:

Medical costs (including revision surgery)

Loss of work or professional activity

Pain and suffering

Long-term disability or disfigurement

Emotional distress

For more information on how this works, see our article on medical malpractice compensation in Turkey.

Steps to Take If You Had Revision Surgery After Malpractice

Get a copy of your medical records from both surgeries. Document your experience, including recovery periods, pain levels, and medical expenses. Request an expert medical evaluation to confirm negligence. Consult a specialist lawyer with proven experience in medical malpractice Turkey. File your claim within the allowable time limit.

Conclusion

Revision surgeries after malpractice are not just emotionally and physically taxing—they are also financially burdensome. Fortunately, Turkish law provides pathways to claim additional compensation if negligence led to your revision surgery. Working with the right medical malpractice Turkey attorney can ensure your rights are protected and your damages are fully recognized.

