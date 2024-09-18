The following article provides comprehensive information on the process of obtaining a medical license for foreigners in Turkey. It covers the requirements, application procedure, registration with the Chamber of Medical Doctors, and other essential details. Please note that this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as legal advice.

Introduction

Foreign doctors and nurses now have the opportunity to work in Turkey thanks to Decree Law No. 663. Work permits are granted to those who meet the necessary requirements. Private healthcare institutions seeking to employ foreign medical professionals must apply for a work permit from the Ministry of Health (Provincial Health Directorate) along with a preliminary permit (professional qualification) certificate obtained from the Ministry of Health.

In this article, we will explore the working conditions, application process, and registration requirements for foreign medical professionals in Turkey.

Working Conditions for Foreign Doctors in Turkey

Decree Law No. 663 repealed Article 1 of Law No. 1219, which previously prohibited foreign doctors from practicing medicine in Turkey. The new requirement mandates a medical school diploma for practicing medicine and treating patients in the Republic of Turkey, regardless of Turkish citizenship.

The Regulation on Private Hospitals, dated 27.03.2002, was amended in 2012, granting private hospitals permission to employ foreign doctors and other medical professionals, subject to approval from the ministry.

According to The Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of Foreign Medical Professionals Working in Private Medical Organizations in Turkey, foreign medical professionals must meet the following conditions:

Having acquired equivalency of diploma and/or proficiency certificates in the relevant medicine branch and registrations provided by the Ministry of Health

Non-existence of any legal impediment for the medical profession

Competency in the Turkish language

Having obtained residence and work permits in accordance with applicable legislation

For medical doctors, having professional liability insurance

Preliminary Permit Application

Foreigners planning to work in health services requiring professional competence must obtain prior authorization during the evaluation of work permit applications.

The documents required from a foreign doctor who has graduated from a medical faculty in Turkey include:

Photocopy of the foreign doctor's passport translated into Turkish

Photocopy of the residence permit card

Certificate of domicile (place of residence)

Photocopy of the foreign doctor's medical school diploma

Two passport-size photographs

Letter of the responsible manager requesting the Preliminary Permission Document

Application letter written by the foreign doctor

Service contract signed between a private hospital or medical center and the foreign doctor

For foreign doctors who have not graduated from a medical faculty in Turkey, the following additional documents are required:

Equivalency certificate issued by the Council of Higher Education

Turkish proficiency certificate issued by the Turkish Language Teaching Application and Research Center

A letter from the Ministry of Health or foreign representatives of the foreign national's country of origin stating that they have no obstacles to practicing the medical profession

The institution responsible for issuing the equivalence certificate differs between foreign doctors and foreign specialist doctors. Foreign doctors will receive the certificate from the Council of Higher Education, while foreign specialist doctors will receive it from the General Directorate of Health Services of the Ministry of Health.

Once all the necessary documents are completed, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security issues a work permit based on the preliminary permission certificate issued by the Ministry of Health. This work permit enables foreign doctors to practice in private hospitals throughout Turkey.

Work Application

The application process for foreign healthcare professionals in private healthcare organizations is as follows:

A foreign healthcare professional must submit an application to the private healthcare organization where they intend to work. The responsible manager will send the application, along with the required documents, to the directorate. If there are no deficiencies or non-conformities in the file, it will be sent to the ministry for evaluation. The ministry will evaluate the application file within the framework of the plan and the listed documents. If deemed appropriate, the foreign healthcare professional's diploma will be registered, and a document will be issued stating that the ministry has approved them to practice their profession. After obtaining a work permit and residence permit in accordance with the applicable laws, an application must be submitted to the directorate for the issuance of a personnel work certificate. Once the directorate approves the personnel work certificate, the foreign healthcare professional may begin working in a private healthcare organization.

The following documents are required for the application:

A document proving equivalency of diploma and/or proficiency certificates

A certificate demonstrating proficiency in the Turkish language

A document obtained from the country of nationality that evidences the non-existence of any legal impediment for the medical profession

A labor agreement between the foreigner and the employing private medical organization, stating the monthly salary of the professional

Evaluation and Finalization of Work Permit Applications

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security evaluates and finalizes work permit applications by considering the opinions of relevant ministries and authorities as needed. The ministry aims to finalize work permit applications within thirty (30) days of receipt, provided that all documents are complete and in order.

If the ministry finds that the application has incomplete documents, the applicant will receive a notification to provide the missing documents. The thirty-day period will begin from the date on which the ministry receives the missing documents.

The ministry informs the Turkish foreign representation (via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) of its positive or negative decision regarding the work permit application for applications made from abroad. This notification ensures that the applicant is informed. In the case of domestic applications, the employer is notified.

Exemption Status of Syrian National Health Professionals

Provisional Article 1 of the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of Working in Private Health Institutions in Turkey exempts nationals of Syria from certain criteria. This exemption allows them to serve foreigners under temporary protection, provided they work at asylum centers established by the Presidency of Management of Disasters and the State of Emergency and immigrant health centers coordinated by the Ministry of Health and approved by this Presidency.

Registration with the Chamber of Medical Doctors

Medical doctors who do not work for public institutions and organizations are obliged to be registered with the Chamber of Medical Doctors as per the Law on the Turkish Medical Association. This registration must be completed within one month of starting work.

Foreigners who have obtained equivalency are also required to register with the Chamber of Medical Doctors. For those employed by public institutions and organizations, registration is voluntary. The chambers of medical doctors require submission of the equivalency certificate, approval by the Ministry of Health, residency certificate, and work permit for the registration process.

Conclusion

Obtaining a medical license for foreigners in Turkey is now possible due to the amendments made to the regulations. With the correct qualifications, language proficiency, and necessary permits, foreign medical professionals can contribute to the healthcare sector in Turkey. The application process, including the submission of required documents and evaluation by the Ministry of Health, plays a crucial role in obtaining the necessary work permits. By following the proper procedures and meeting the requirements, foreign doctors can practice medicine in private healthcare organizations throughout Turkey.

