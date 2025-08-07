Administrative Fine Amounts Applicable In 2025 To Immigration Non-Compliance In Türkiye

Administrative fine amounts applicable in the year 2025 to immigration-related non-compliance1 in Türkiye have increased %43,93 and will be as follows:
|Violation
|Administrative fine amount
|Failure to submit residential address/address change timely
|649,00 TRY
|Providing incorrect or misleading address information
|13.588,00 TRY
|Failure to notify the Ministry of Labor timely of significant changes related to the work permit (commencement of assignment, end of assignment etc.)
|5.423,00TRY Note that applicable penalty amount shall double upon second violation.
|Working for an employer without work authorization
|32.654,00 TRY imposed on the foreign national employee
|Self-employed work without work authorization
|65.352,00 TRY
|Employing a foreign national without work authorization
|81.683,00 TRY imposed on employer (or employer representatives) per foreign national working without work authorization
Footnote
1. Please note that these fines arise from work permit violations or other immigration-related violations. Further penalties may apply from employment, social security or tax law perspectives.
Originally published 13 January, 2025
