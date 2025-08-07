Administrative Fine Amounts Applicable In 2025 To Immigration Non-Compliance In Türkiye

Failure to notify the Ministry of Labor timely of significant changes related to the work permit (commencement of assignment, end of assignment etc.)

Administrative fine amounts applicable in the year 2025 to immigration-related non-compliance1 in Türkiye have increased %43,93 and will be as follows:

Violation Administrative fine amount Failure to submit residential address/address change timely 649,00 TRY Providing incorrect or misleading address information 13.588,00 TRY Failure to notify the Ministry of Labor timely of significant changes related to the work permit (commencement of assignment, end of assignment etc.) 5.423,00TRY Note that applicable penalty amount shall double upon second violation. Working for an employer without work authorization 32.654,00 TRY imposed on the foreign national employee Self-employed work without work authorization 65.352,00 TRY Employing a foreign national without work authorization 81.683,00 TRY imposed on employer (or employer representatives) per foreign national working without work authorization

Footnote

1. Please note that these fines arise from work permit violations or other immigration-related violations. Further penalties may apply from employment, social security or tax law perspectives.

Originally published 13 January, 2025

