ARTICLE
19 July 2024

The Communiqué Amending The Turkish Food Codex Communiqué On Plastic Substances And Materials In Contact With Food Has Been Published

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
Explore
Communiqué No. 2023/33 on the Amendment to the Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Food Contact Plastic Substances and Materials No. 2029/44 was published in the Official Gazette...
Turkey Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Ezgi Baklacı Gülkokar, LL.M.
Photo of Sena Yaşaroğlu
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Communiqué No. 2023/33 on the Amendment to the Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Food Contact Plastic Substances and Materials No. 2029/44 was published in the Official Gazette dated 6 May 2024 and numbered 32538.

With the Communiqué, subparagraph (a) of the fifth paragraph of the provision regarding the permissions of some substances that are not included in the List of Substances Permitted for Use in Article 5 within the scope of the Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Food Contact Plastic Materials and Materials has been amended as follows:

“a) to all salts of substances indicated as “yes” in column 2 of Table 1 in Annex 2 for authorised acids, phenols or alcohols and subject to the restrictions set out in columns 3 and 4 of the same table,”

Accordingly, the substances which are not included in the List of Substances Permitted but can be used only under specific conditions have been further limited and has been subject to further limitations.

With the provisional article added to the Communiqué, the date of compliance with the amendment for workplaces that produce, import and sell products within the scope of this Communiqué has been set as 1/1/2026.

For the products that do not comply with the amendments made by the Communiqué but have been placed on the market before 1/1/2026, it has been regulated that they can stay on the market until 1/1/2028.

Annex-1, Annex-2, Annex-3 and Annex-4 of the Communiqué have also been revised. 

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ezgi Baklacı Gülkokar, LL.M.
Ezgi Baklacı Gülkokar, LL.M.
Photo of Sena Yaşaroğlu
Sena Yaşaroğlu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More