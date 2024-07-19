Communiqué No. 2023/33 on the Amendment to the Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Food Contact Plastic Substances and Materials No. 2029/44 was published in the Official Gazette...

Communiqué No. 2023/33 on the Amendment to the Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Food Contact Plastic Substances and Materials No. 2029/44 was published in the Official Gazette dated 6 May 2024 and numbered 32538.

With the Communiqué, subparagraph (a) of the fifth paragraph of the provision regarding the permissions of some substances that are not included in the List of Substances Permitted for Use in Article 5 within the scope of the Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Food Contact Plastic Materials and Materials has been amended as follows:

“a) to all salts of substances indicated as “yes” in column 2 of Table 1 in Annex 2 for authorised acids, phenols or alcohols and subject to the restrictions set out in columns 3 and 4 of the same table,”

Accordingly, the substances which are not included in the List of Substances Permitted but can be used only under specific conditions have been further limited and has been subject to further limitations.

With the provisional article added to the Communiqué, the date of compliance with the amendment for workplaces that produce, import and sell products within the scope of this Communiqué has been set as 1/1/2026.

For the products that do not comply with the amendments made by the Communiqué but have been placed on the market before 1/1/2026, it has been regulated that they can stay on the market until 1/1/2028.

Annex-1, Annex-2, Annex-3 and Annex-4 of the Communiqué have also been revised.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

