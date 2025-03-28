BRSA Facilitates Buybacks Of BIST Banks

Recent Developments

With its resolution numbered i-SPK.22.9 (dated 19 March 2025 and numbered 16/531) and the announcement made pursuant to the resolution dated 23 March 2025 and numbered 18/574, the Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") facilitated share buybacks of listed companies and their affiliates.

In addition to the facilities provided by the CMB for buybacks, the Banking Regulatory and Supervisory Authority (the "BRSA") also facilitated buybacks of listed banks whose shares are traded on Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. ("BIST").

Pursuant to the BRSA decision dated 25 March 2025 and numbered 11177, the treasury shares of listed banks acquired through buyback transactions carried out in the BIST Equity Market after 17 March 2025 will not be considered a deduction item from Common Equity Tier 1 capital pursuant to the Regulation on Equity of Banks, and will not be included in the calculation of the amount subject to credit risk and market risk in accordance with the Regulation on Measurement and Assessment of Capital Adequacy of Banks until 31 December 2025.

