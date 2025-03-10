ARTICLE
10 March 2025

Goods Can Now Be Paid In Foreign Currency

EA
Esin Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Esin Attorney Partnership, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International, has long been a leading provider of legal services in the Turkish market. We have a total of nearly 140 staff, including over 90 lawyers, serving some of the largest Turkish and multinational corporations. Our clients benefit from on-the-ground assistance that reflects a deep understanding of the country's legal, regulatory and commercial practices, while also having access to the full-service, international and foreign law advice of the world's leading global law firm. We help our clients capture and optimize opportunities in Turkey's dynamic market, including the key growth areas of mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure development, private equity and real estate. In addition, we are one of the few firms that can offer services in areas such as compliance, tax, employment, and competition law — vital for companies doing business in Turkey.
Turkey Finance and Banking
Muhsin Keskin and Oyku Ruya Turkogullari
Recent Development

An amendment, entering into force on the same date of its publication, was published in the Official Gazette on April 19, 2022 altering the Communiqué No. 2008-32/34 on the Decree No. 32 on the Protection of the Value of the Turkish Currency (the "Communiqué"). Pursuant to the amendment, it was no longer possible to pay in foreign currency the purchase price of the sale of goods between parties that are resident in Türkiye, even when the purchase price is denominated in a foreign currency or indexed to a foreign currency in the sale contract. The Ministry of Treasury and Finance (the "Ministry") has lifted this ban with an amendment to the Communiqué, which was published in the Official Gazette dated March 6, 2025 (the "Effective Date") and entered into force on the same date.

With the amendment made by the Ministry to the Communiqué, as of the Effective Date; Turkish residents will be able to determine the agreement price and other payment obligations arising from these agreements in foreign currency or indexed to foreign currency in respect of the agreements concerning the sale of goods other than vehicle sales.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Muhsin Keskin
Muhsin Keskin
Photo of Oyku Ruya Turkogullari
Oyku Ruya Turkogullari
