Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye - December 2024

Announcement Pursuant to the Board Decision No. 66/2035 and dated 26/12/2024

As announced by Board on 23/03/2020, in order to minimize the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial markets of our country, it was permitted under the second article of the Board Decision that communications through mobile applications (e.g., WhatsApp) on the mobile phones of employees with remote access in investment firms and/or personal email addresses assigned to personnel could be used to accept orders until further notice, effective from the date of the Board decision. Considering current market conditions, the aforementioned provision under Article 2 of the Board Decision dated 19/03/2020 has been repealed as of the first business day following the date of this decision.

Announcement Pursuant to the Board Decision No. 62/1863 and dated 05/12/2024

1) Pursuant to the Board's decision dated 06/02/2023, the short-selling ban imposed on equity markets within Borsa Istanbul has been lifted, effective from 02/01/2025, limited to the equity markets included in the BIST 50 Index as announced by Borsa Istanbul.

2) In transactions executed in the equity markets where the short-selling ban has been lifted, it has been decided to inform investors and investment institutions that pressing the "short-selling" button is mandatory for positions sold without prior ownership and closed on the same day, in accordance with Articles 24 and 28 of the Board's Communiqué on Margin Trading, Short Selling, and Lending and Borrowing Transactions (Serial: V, No: 65).

Announcement Pursuant to the Board Decision No. 66/2058 and dated 26/12/2024

The amounts subject to revaluation under the Capital Markets Law No. 6362, as well as the regulations, communiqués, and other subordinate legislation issued pursuant to this Law, along with those issued under the repealed Capital Markets Law No. 2499 that remain in force, have been published for the year 2025.

