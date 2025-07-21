ARTICLE
Yerel Yatırım Konuları Tebliği Yayımlandı

9903 sayılı Yatırımlarda Devlet Yardımları Hakkında Karar - Yerel Kalkınma Hamlesi Programı kapsamında il bazında desteklenecek...
9903 sayılı Yatırımlarda Devlet Yardımları Hakkında Karar - Yerel Kalkınma Hamlesi Programı kapsamında il bazında desteklenecek sektörleri belirten Yerel Yatırım Konuları Tebliği 09.07.2025 tarih ve 32951 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı.

Söz Konusu Tebliğe ulaşmak için tıklayınız.

Saygılarımızla.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

