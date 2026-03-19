Information Note On The Regulation Amending The Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation

With the Regulation Amending the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation ("Amendment Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated 05.03.2026 and numbered 33187, various amendments have been introduced to the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") Regulation ("Regulation").

Upon review of the amendments, it is observed that the changes do not introduce a fundamental alteration to the core structure of the EIA system; rather, certain definitions have been updated, new concepts have been introduced, the time limits related to the procedures have been clarified, and certain procedural provisions have been elaborated in further detail.

Amendments to Definitions and Decision Terminology

With the Amendment Regulation, certain revisions have been introduced to the decision terminology related to the EIA process as well as to several definitions. In this context, the definition of "Environmental Impact Assessment Required Decision" previously included in the definitions article of the Regulation has been removed and replaced with the definition of "Decision that an Environmental Impact Assessment Report Must Be Prepared." In parallel with this change, the expressions "EIA Required" appearing in various provisions of the Regulation have also been amended to "An EIA Report Must Be Prepared."

In addition, the definition relating to the "EIA Not Required" decision has been removed from the text of the Regulation. A new arrangement has been introduced whereby, for projects listed under Annex-2 of the Regulation and subject to preliminary environmental screening and evaluation, the decisions issued following the review of the project introduction file will be considered within the scope of an "EIA Positive" decision. Accordingly, the decision framework under the Regulation has been restructured around the decisions of "EIA Positive," "EIA Negative," and "An EIA Report Must Be Prepared."

Additionally, the Amendment Regulation has introduced several new concepts to the definitions article of the Regulation. In this context:

Exempt: Defined as projects to which the provisions of the Regulation do not apply due to their nature or acquired rights.

Defined as projects to which the provisions of the Regulation do not apply due to their nature or acquired rights. Waste Subject to Special Treatment: Included in the definitions to refer to wastes requiring specific management, such as waste electrical and electronic equipment, waste batteries and accumulators, end-of-life vehicles, end-of-life tires, waste oils and vegetable waste oils.

Included in the definitions to refer to wastes requiring specific management, such as waste electrical and electronic equipment, waste batteries and accumulators, end-of-life vehicles, end-of-life tires, waste oils and vegetable waste oils. Project Revision Application Fee: Defined as the fee required to be paid for applications concerning spatial revisions to be carried out within the project area, without any increase in capacity, for projects that have already obtained an EIA Positive decision.

Amendments Regarding Public Information and Participation in the Process

Certain regulations have been introduced concerning the procedures for announcements and notifications related to informing the public and ensuring public participation in the process. Accordingly, it has been stipulated that the meeting shall be announced on the websites of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization ("Ministry") and the relevant provincial directorate. In addition, it has been regulated that the public shall be informed through methods such as public postings or announcements in areas likely to be affected by the project.

Furthermore, it has been provided that if the project owner or its authorized representative, as well as the institutions/organizations authorized by the Ministry, fail to attend the meeting, the meeting shall be postponed once. If participation is not ensured at the second meeting either, the EIA process shall be terminated. It has also been stipulated that the project site inspection and meeting minutes shall be uploaded to the Online EIA Process Management System.

Amendments Regarding the Specific Format of the EIA Report and Related Time Limits

The time limits concerning the determination of the specific format of the EIA report and the preparation of the EIA report have been revised. Accordingly, it has been stipulated that the specific format of the EIA report shall be uploaded to the Online EIA Process Management System within 30 calendar days from the last date notified to the commission members for submitting their opinions. The period previously expressed as "1 month" under the former regulation has been revised to "30 calendar days."

Furthermore, the provision stipulating that the EIA process shall be terminated if the specific format fee is not paid within the prescribed period has been preserved. In addition, it has been regulated that the Ministry shall provide the specific format within seven business days following the upload of the receipt evidencing the payment of the format fee to the Online EIA Process Management System.

Moreover, it has been stipulated that the EIA report must be submitted to the Ministry within one year from the date on which the specific format is provided. In place of the six-month additional period envisaged under the previous regulation, it has now been regulated that, upon request, an additional period of up to 180 calendar days may be granted once.

Amendments Regarding the Submission of the EIA Report to the Ministry

The procedure for submitting the EIA report to the Ministry after it has been reviewed and finalized by the commission has also been revised. Accordingly, following the conclusion of the commission meetings, the EIA report must be submitted to the Ministry within 10 calendar days. It has been stipulated that if the report is not submitted within this period, the EIA process shall be terminated.

In addition, if deficiencies are identified in the submitted report, the report will be returned and the deficiencies must be remedied within 60 calendar days. The period previously stipulated as 90 calendar days under the former regulation has thus been reduced to 60 calendar days. It has also been maintained that if the deficiencies are not remedied within the specified period, the EIA process shall be terminated.

Amendments Regarding Change of Project Owner, Project Transfer, and Change of Trade Name

With the Amendment Regulation, the provisions concerning a change of the project owner, the transfer of the project, or a change in the trade name of the project owner have been revised. In this context, where the project owner changes for any reason, the new project owner taking over the project is required to submit to the relevant provincial directorate, within 90 calendar days, the information and documents relating to the transfer, the undertaking letter relating to the final EIA report or the project introduction file, and the signature circulars of the authorized persons. Under the previous regulation, this period had been set as 6 months.

In addition, the amendment expressly provides that, in the event of a change in the trade name of the project owner, the relevant information and documents must also be submitted to the provincial directorate within 90 calendar days, together with the undertaking letter issued under the new trade name and the signature circular of the authorized person.

Amendments Regarding Extraordinary Circumstances and Projects of a Special Nature

With the Amendment Regulation, certain provisions have been introduced allowing the Ministry to determine the method of implementation of the EIA process for certain projects. In this context, projects planned to be carried out due to drought have also been included among the projects for which the method of the EIA process may be determined by the Ministry.

In addition, a similar arrangement has been introduced for certain tourism investments. Accordingly, it has been envisaged that the method of implementation of the EIA process shall be determined by the Ministry for projects to be carried out in areas designated in approved plans as culture and tourism protection and development regions, tourism centers, or tourism facility areas, as well as for existing tourism facilities located in provincial or district centers with high urban construction density within municipal and adjacent area boundaries, and for projects concerning capacity increases in such facilities.

Furthermore, a regulation has been introduced requiring the payment of a project revision application fee for spatial revisions to be made within the project area, without any increase in capacity, in projects that have already received an EIA Positive decision; and it has also been stipulated that the method relating to the EIA process for such applications may likewise be determined by the Ministry.

Transitional Provision

With the amendment made, the legal status of projects that were evaluated under Annex-2 of the Regulation before 19 July 2025 and for which a decision stating that 'there is no environmental objection to its realization' had been issued, and whose validity continues, has also been regulated. Accordingly, it has been stipulated that the provisions applicable to projects granted an 'EIA Positive' decision shall apply to such projects.

Amendments Concerning the Annexes of the Regulation

With the Amendment Regulation, various revisions have been introduced regarding the types of activities and threshold values set forth in Annex-1 and Annex-2 of the Regulation. In this context, certain activity types under Annex-1, particularly those relating to transportation and infrastructure projects, have been revised. Railway lines, airport and aerodrome projects, as well as projects involving certain length and capacity increases on access-controlled highways have been included within the scope of Annex-1. In addition, projects of a certain scale aimed at increasing the number of railway lines while maintaining the existing railway route have also been incorporated into Annex-1.

With regard to maritime and port activities, commercial ports, piers, quays and similar facilities, as well as yacht and boat manufacturing, maintenance and repair facilities of a certain size and large-scale dredging projects have been regulated under Annex-1.

At the same time, in relation to energy projects, the threshold values determined for ground-mounted solar power plants have been revised and floating solar power plant projects have been included in Annex-2. In addition, the threshold values applicable to wind power plants have also been rearranged.

Effective Date

The Amendment Regulation, the provisions of which are executed by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, entered into force on the date of its publication.