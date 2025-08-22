2025 Türkiye Climate Law enters into force. Introduction of the new legislation about climate law establishes Türkiye's determination on its own international commitments for climate efforts across the world.

Introduction

After the approval of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the Climate Law numbered 7552 entered into force through the circuit of Official Gazette dated 9 July 2025 and numbered 32951. Take a look at full text from here

The present article will provide a brief outline of this pivotal movement in Türkiye's commitments to action against climate change.

What is meant by climate change?

According to the UN sources, climate change is used to refer to the long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns.

What are 5 main reasons for climate change?

Burning fossil fuels by causing global greenhouse gas emissions due to

Manufacturing goods

Cutting down forests

Powering buildings

Deforestation

Car use

There is no doubt that carbon emissions are much higher in developed countries across the world. According to the UN benchmarks, 'ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and address a range of social needs including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection': Official Website of the United Nations, <https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/> accessed 17 July 2025

What is the main purpose of 2025 Türkiye Climate Law?

The purpose of 2025 Türkiye Climate Law is to combat climate change in line with the vision of green growth and the goal of net-zero emissions. It is critical to observe that the main intention of law makers is to obtain full compliance with new legislation with sustainable development goals, as set forth in UN resolutions.

What is the role of 2025 Türkiye Climate Law?

It is very stunning to observe that 2025 Türkiye Climate Law presents the core terminology at the beginning. Under Article 2, "Just Transition" process covers the enhancement of social welfare when ensuring environmental justice at all levels.

What is more, the Article in question also provides a full-fledged description of Emissions Trading System intended to setting an upper limit standard on greenhouse gas emissions in line with the net-zero emission target.

Article 3 regulates general principles for the environmental protection as follows:

a) In the fight against climate change, the principle of equality, climate justice, precaution, participation, integration, sustainability, transparency, just transition, and progress shall be taken into account,

b) Public institutions and organizations, as well as natural and legal persons, are obliged to comply in a timely manner with the measures and regulations to be adopted in line with this Law, with due regard to the public interest, and to implement them.

c) In the key policy framework documents (including Ulusal Katkı Beyanı in Turkish), the country's development priorities and specific circumstances shall be taken into account in line with the net zero emissions target, and measures shall be taken within this framework.

It is inspiring to see that it is regarded as mandatory for operators carrying out activities that directly cause greenhouse gas emissions—whose principles are set forth by regulation—to obtain a greenhouse gas emission permit from the Presidency in order to carry out such activities pursuant to Article 6.

Monitoring Mechanism and Enforcement of 2025 Türkiye Climate Law and Sanctions

The Presidency of Climate Change (İklim Değişikliği Başkanlığı) has been given comprehensive mandates to supervise the enforcement of standards and to impose administrative sanctions and to regulate the marketing conditions. This institutional mechanism has been strengthened by the establishment of the Carbon Market Board (Karbon Piyasası Kurulu in Turkish).

Conclusion

Overall, the present article basically aims at analyzing 2025 Türkiye Climate Law. The Turkish Government took a landmark step in adopting 2025 Türkiye Climate Law and establishing an institutional mechanism for the fight against climate change. The formation of the Presidency of Climate Change and the Carbon Market Board will pave the way for advancing a full-fledged legal and administrative framework. The implementation of 2025 Türkiye Climate Law will have a direct impact upon corporate governance and individuals for the way forward.

