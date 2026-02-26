Information Note On The Regulations Regarding Cannabis Cultivation And Products Derived From Cannabis

The Regulation on Cannabis Cultivation and Control ("Cultivation Regulation") and the Regulation on Products Derived from Cannabis ("Product Regulation") were published in the Official Gazette dated 31 January 2026 and numbered 33154, and have entered into force on the same date.

The Regulation on Cannabis Cultivation and Control ("Cultivation Regulation") and the Regulation on Products Derived from Cannabis ("Product Regulation") were published in the Official Gazette dated 31 January 2026 and numbered 33154, and have entered into force on the same date. Within this framework, the Regulation on Cannabis Cultivation and Control dated 29 September 2016 and the Regulation on Cannabis Cultivation and Control for the Purpose of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Production dated 13 September 2024 have been repealed.

Through these new regulations, the legal framework governing the cultivation, harvesting, transportation, and control of cannabis in Türkiye, as well as the production and placing on the market of products derived from cannabis, has been redefined.

The Cultivation Regulation governs, in addition to fiber, seed, and stalk production, the production of flowers and leaves for medicinal products, health products, and personal care and support products containing THC at non-intoxicating levels, within the scope of traceability and security principles from planting to harvest. The Product Regulation, on the other hand, sets out the procedures and principles regarding the processing, licensing, registration in tracking systems, exportation, and sale of products derived from cannabis.

With this dual structure, the regulatory framework both standardizes licensed production processes and strengthens control and sanction mechanisms aimed at preventing the use of cannabis for purposes other than those legally permitted.

Fiber – Seed – Stalk Production

Cannabis cultivation for the purposes of fiber, seed, and stalk production may only be carried out in the provinces listed under the Cultivation Regulation. However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry ("Ministry") may designate additional cultivation provinces where necessary.

Those wishing to engage in cultivation must apply each year between 1 January and 1 April to the highest local administrative authority of the place where the production will take place. The application file must include documents evidencing the applicant's clean criminal record status, the Farmer Registration System ("FRS") certificate for the relevant year, block/parcel information regarding the cultivation area, and the certificate of the seed to be used.

Applications are examined by the provincial/district directorate in terms of land suitability, seed characteristics, and the applicant's criminal record. For applications deemed appropriate, a cultivation permit certificate covering only a single production period is issued upon the approval of the local administrative authority. The permit certificate is notified to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

No quota system applies to this production line; however, if the cultivation exceeds the area or purpose specified in the permit certificate, administrative and criminal sanctions may be imposed.

Production for Medicinal and Health Purposes

Cannabis cultivation for the production of medicinal and health products is regulated under a more restrictive and high-security framework compared to fiber–seed–stalk production. Within this scope, production may only be carried out within the premises of the Afyon Alkaloids Factory of the General Directorate of the Turkish Grain Board ("TGB"), in organized agricultural zones, or within the provincial borders where facilities holding a production site authorization issued by the Ministry of Health are located.

As a rule, applications must be submitted to TGB each year between 1 January and 1 April. However, this period will not apply for the year 2026, and the application dates will be separately determined by TGB.

The application file must include: the application form in accordance with the annex of the Cultivation Regulation, representation documents, criminal compliance documents, the agreement executed with the producer (where applicable), the production site authorization certificate issued by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency ("TMMDA"), and the project and site information relating to the cultivation.

Applications subject to preliminary review by TGB are submitted to the Quota Allocation Commission. The Commission evaluates criteria such as public order, supply-demand balance, technical competence, and project suitability, and decides on quota allocation accordingly. In the event of quota allocation, a cultivation permit certificate is issued by the Ministry. Production may commence only after obtaining the permit certificate and executing a cultivation agreement with TGB.

This production line is subject both to a quota system and to heightened security and inspection obligations.

Production for Personal Care and Support Purposes

The process for cannabis cultivation intended for the production of personal care and support products is regulated in parallel with the model applicable to medicinal and health-purpose production.

Applications must be submitted to TGB each year between 1 January and 1 April. However, this period will not apply for the year 2026, and the application dates will be separately determined by TGB.

The application file must include: the application form, representation documents, criminal compliance documents, the agreement executed with the producer (where applicable), the production site authorization certificate issued by the TMMDA, and documents relating to the cultivation area and the project. Depending on the nature of the cultivation, FRS or Controlled Agriculture Information System records must also be attached to the file.

Applications deemed appropriate by TGB are submitted to the Quota Allocation Commission. In the event that the Commission allocates a quota, a cultivation permit certificate is issued by the Ministry. Following receipt of the permit certificate, actual production may commence upon submission of the production site authorization certificate.

This production line is also subject to the quota system; however, compared to medicinal production, the security requirements may be more flexible (open-field cultivation may be permitted under certain conditions).

Production for Scientific Research Purposes

Cannabis cultivation for scientific research purposes may only be carried out by universities, research institutes affiliated with the Ministry, and institutions granted research authorization by the Ministry.

Applications must be submitted to the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies ("GDARP"). The application file must include the project documentation, information regarding the research team, and criminal record clearance documents. Projects deemed appropriate are notified to the relevant governorships and are subject to inspection by the Technical Team.

Cultivation for scientific research purposes may only be conducted on land owned by the applicant. Cannabis products produced within this scope may be used solely for the authorized research and may not be subject to commercial activity. The maximum implementation period for research projects is five (5) years; where necessary, the project duration may be extended with the approval of GDARP.

In the event of cancellation of the scientific research permit certificate, the cannabis products obtained shall be destroyed in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 2313 on the Control of Narcotic Substances ("Law No. 2313").

Responsibilities of Cultivators

Cultivators are obliged to conduct all stages of cannabis production—from planting to harvest, transportation, and destruction—in compliance with the provisions of the Cultivation Regulation. The fundamental principle is that production must be carried out strictly within the purpose, area, and limits specified in the cultivation permit certificate, and that use for unauthorized purposes must be prevented.

In fiber–seed–stalk production, obligations primarily relate to conducting production strictly within the permitted area, remaining open to inspections, and ensuring that plant parts not intended for post-harvest use are destroyed under official supervision.

The production of flowers and leaves, due to their cannabinoid content, is subject to a stricter security and traceability regime. Within this framework, production is carried out under heightened security measures; harvesting and transportation are performed under the supervision of an official commission; and all stages of the process are duly recorded. Personnel notification, shipment security, and compliance with official inspections constitute critical obligations under this production line.

In the event of non-compliance with the provisions of the Cultivation Regulation, the cultivation permit certificate may be revoked, and administrative and/or criminal sanctions may be imposed in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Revocation of the Cultivation Permit

The cannabis cultivation permit certificate may be revoked by the competent administrative authorities in the event of non-compliance with the obligations set forth under the Cultivation Regulation. The revocation regime applies to both fiber–seed–stalk production and production for medicinal, health, personal care, and support purposes.

Revocation of the permit certificate may particularly arise in cases such as:

Exceeding the allocated quota and cultivation area limits,

Conducting production beyond the purpose specified in the permit certificate,

Non-compliance with security, inspection, and traceability obligations,

Failure to comply with the contractual process with TGB in medicinal and health-purpose production, or withdrawal from production.

In the event of revocation of the permit certificate, all parts of the cultivated cannabis plant shall be destroyed in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 2313, and, depending on the nature of the specific case, administrative sanctions and criminal liability may also arise.

Licensing and Market Regime for Products Derived from Cannabis

The procedures and principles regarding the processing, licensing, monitoring, and placing on the market of medicinal products, health products, personal care products containing non-intoxicating levels, and support products derived from cannabis are regulated under the Product Regulation.

Under this framework, unlike the cultivation stage, the product phase has been placed entirely under the supervision and control of the Ministry of Health and the TMMDA.

Placing Products on the Market

Different administrative regimes apply to the placing on the market of products derived from cannabis, depending on the product category. Accordingly:

Health and support products derived from cannabis may not be placed on the market unless licensed by the TMMDA.

Medicinal products (human medicinal products/pharmaceuticals) are subject to the legislation governing human medicinal products and may not be placed on the market without prior authorization from TMMDA.

As for personal care products (cosmetics), no separate licensing mechanism is envisaged; however, in accordance with cosmetics legislation, the product may not be placed on the market unless a notification has been made to TMMDA's national electronic database.

Licensing Process

The licensing process commences with the submission of an application to the TMMDA, together with documentation relating to the product's composition, manufacturing method, quality, safety, and analytical data. The Agency examines the application in two stages:

Formal Review: The completeness of the application file and its compliance with procedural requirements are assessed. If deficiencies are identified, the applicant is granted a period to remedy them; failure to cure such deficiencies results in procedural rejection of the application. Substantive Review: The product's quality, safety, formulation, and declared health effects are evaluated from a scientific and technical perspective. Where deemed necessary, TMMDA may request additional information or conduct laboratory analyses.

Products found to be compliant are granted a license, whereas applications that do not meet the required conditions are rejected with a reasoned decision.

The applicant (individual or company) must be established in Türkiye, meet certain professional qualification requirements, and must not be subject to any disqualifying conditions in respect of the types of offences specified under the Product Regulation. Compliance with these requirements is verified by TMMDA.

Suspension and Revocation of the License

The license may be suspended in cases such as the determination that the product no longer meets safety or quality criteria, deviation from the formulation forming the basis of the license, non-compliance with legislation in production and control processes, or failure to submit information and documents requested by TMMDA. Furthermore, failure to place the product on the market within a specified period following licensing, or failure to maintain continuous market presence, may also result in suspension or revocation.

Unless otherwise decided by TMMDA, products whose licenses have been suspended may not be placed on the market. If the grounds for suspension are not remedied, the license may be revoked.

The transfer of a license is subject to the conditions set forth under the Product Regulation and requires the approval of TMMDA.

Post-Licensing Inspection and Supervision

Licensing does not signify the end of regulatory oversight. All products placed on the market following licensing are subject to continuous surveillance and inspection under Law No. 7223 on Product Safety and Technical Regulations. TMMDA may monitor product quality, safety profiles, tracking system records, and stock movements.

Production, stock, and export data relating to cannabis-derived products are also reported within the scope of international obligations.

There are also restrictions regarding sales channels. Medicinal and health products may, as a rule, be supplied through pharmacies and in compliance with the relevant legislation; products subject to prescription requirements may not be offered for sale without a prescription.

Effective Date

The Cultivation Regulation and the Product Regulation entered into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. With these regulations, the entire process extending from the cultivation of cannabis to the placing of the final product on the market has been structured under two separate administrative authorities.

The Ministry is responsible for the authorization, control, planting, harvesting, transportation, and destruction processes relating to the cultivation stage of the cannabis plant. The Ministry of Health and TMMDA, on the other hand, are responsible for the transformation of cannabis-derived components into products, their licensing, quality and safety supervision, as well as post-marketing surveillance and inspection activities.

Through this dual-layered structure, the cultivation and product stages have been separated, and a controlled and traceable system has been established from both an agricultural and a public health perspective.

