Use Of Hemp In Production Of Pharmaceuticals

Dicle Doğan and Beste Turan
Hemp cultivation in Türkiye came to the forefront with the "Symposium on Local Governments in the Presidential Government System" held on 9 January 2019, followed by the preparation of the "Report and Action Plan on Industrial Hemp Cultivation in Türkiye". The hemp cultivation reached a significant stage with the publication of the Law on Amendments to the Forestry Law and Certain Laws on 5 April 2025. This law encourages the production of fibre, seeds, and stems, with the permission of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

As of 2024, Türkiye has undergone a significant regulatory change in the field of hemp cultivation and the production of pharmaceutical active ingredients. The Regulation on Hemp Cultivation and Control for the Purpose of Pharmaceutical Active Ingredient Production, published on 13 September 2024, not only regulates hemp cultivation but also encompasses the oversight of every stage of the production process. This regulation introduces a comprehensive application and approval process for individuals and legal entities wishing to engage in hemp cultivation. Furthermore, universities conducting scientific research and Ministry research institutes must obtain the necessary research permits before cultivating cannabis.

The regulation aims to ensure that hemp cultivation and the production of pharmaceutical active ingredients are carried out safely and under supervision. The control of hemp production is reinforced with measures that support the proper conduct of scientific research regarding health claims and the use of hemp in drug production. Moreover, in all licensing and application processes, coordination among the relevant institutions ensures the prevention of misuse and illegal activities related to hemp. With these regulations, Türkiye is not only increasing the use of cannabis for pharmaceutical active ingredient production but also taking an important step in scientific research and treatment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

