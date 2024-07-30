Substantial amendments to the Turkish Civil Aviation Law (No. 2920) ("TCA") came into effect on July 9, 2024. Although these modifications do not supersede the information provided in the Turkish chapter of ICLG – Aviation Law 2024, they significantly enhance and broaden the scope previously delineated. Click the link below to read more:

Latest Briefing: Amendments to the Turkish Civil Aviation Law!

