Two-Minute Recap Competition Law Matters In Türkiye

Google's Redesign Still Showed Bias: TCB Imposes Daily Fine for Breach of 2021 Commitments

On 10 July 2025, the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") announced on its official website that it had imposed a daily administrative fine on Google amounting to TRY 355 million (approx. EUR 7,5 million) for non-compliance with obligations stemming from the Turkish Competition Board's (''TCB'') 2021 infringement decision.

In that decision, TCB had found that Google abused its dominance in the general search services market by favouring its own local search and accommodation comparison services on the search results page. Google was required to prevent any disadvantage to competing services, but the newly implemented "Business Ads" design—although labelled as sponsored content—was deemed to replicate the previous anti-competitive elements. TCB concluded that this failed to meet the compliance obligations.

TCB Launches Investigation on Mastercard and Visa

As announced on 18 July 2025, TCB launched an investigation into Mastercard and Visa—including their Türkiye-based entities—for allegedly restricting Turkish payment service providers' access to international payment/POS infrastructure, possibly in violation of Articles 4 and/or 6 of Law No. 4054. The case focuses on whether scheme rules hindered cross-border transactions via localized services. As usual, TCA emphasized that the initiation of the investigation does not imply a finding of infringement.

Spotify's Platform Practices Under TCB's Radar

Further to announcement dated 4 July 2025, the TCB initiated a preliminary inquiry against Spotify for allegedly distorting competition in Türkiye's online music streaming market. It was indicated in the announcement that the investigation was launched in order to comprehensively examine various allegations that the strategies and policies implemented by Spotify, which has a large user base and has become one of the major distribution channels for music content, have led to anti-competitive effects in the music industry in Turkey. The case concerns claims of disadvantaging rivals, influencing royalty distributions, and discriminating between artists in platform visibility.

OPET Investigation is Concluded with Settlement

It was announced on 9 July 2025 that TCB concluded its investigation into Opet via settlement. The case concerned claims that Opet extended non-compete obligations beyond five years through land lease arrangements with its dealers. TCB found an infringement of Article 4 and imposed a fine of TRY 131.3 million (approx. EUR 2,7 million) against the relevant undertaking.

Ferrero's Commitments Annulled: TCB to Reassess Hazelnut Market Conduct

Following the annulment of its 2024 commitment decision regarding Ferrero by the Ankara 15th Administrative Court, TCA issued a statement on 7 July 2025 to correct misleading media coverage. The court did not impose sanctions or limit Ferrero's operations but found that the commitments related to price and quantity were insufficient to eliminate abuse of dominance. With the commitments no longer binding, TCB will reassess the case, while Ferrero remains subject to the general obligation not to abuse its dominance.

Warning Shot: TCB Launches Investigation into Avixa and Avigem

As announced on 8 July 2025, TCB launched an investigation into the economic unity consisting of Avixa and Avigem which are active in pharmaceuticals sector. The case concerns claims that one of their jointly marketed nasal sprays was strategically withheld from the market to avoid reimbursement cuts—allegedly excluding rivals and raising public healthcare costs. TCB will assess whether these practices amount to an abuse of dominance under Article 6 of Law no. 4054.

It was indicated in the announcement that TCA monitors similar practices that cause the public to pay higher reimbursement fees and result in public losses, such as the failure to market the lower-priced product distributed under a joint marketing agreement and may initiate an investigation when necessary.

RPM Under Radar Again: 3 New Investigations

According to the announcement dated 16 July 2025, TCB has initiated a full-fledged investigation against multiple entities operating within the cosmetics, personal care, and food supplement sectors. The investigation concerns allegations as to whether Cosmox, Vitaceel, and The Ceel engaged in resale price maintenance practices.

Similarly, further to announcement dated 29 July 2025, the TCB launched an investigation into Unilever, and its distributors named İlke Gıda, and Başak Pazarlama over suspected resale price maintenance.

It was also announced on 31 July 2025 that the TCB launched an investigation into Hemel Boya, which is active in the wood protection and paint sector, based on allegations of resale price maintenance and/or restrictions on internet sales.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.