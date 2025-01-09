Close Ties Between Competiton And Data Privacy Raises Competiton Concerns

The intersection between competition and data privacy has emerged in recent years. Questions have arisen globally about whether processing of consumers' (personal) data constitute a competition issue, and, how authorities and capabilities between the two approaches can be managed and cooperate.

Meta In the Origin of Investigations

On December 5, 2024, the investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta") in Turkiye has been concluded following the acceptance of the commitments presented by the company and it was fined around TRY 335 million. In November 2024, Meta was fined around EUR 797 million for abusing its dominant positions in the markets for personal social network services and for online display advertising on social media platforms by the European Commission.

Latest Competition Investigation in Turkiye

In its meeting on November 23, 2023, the Competition Authority ("Authority") decided to open an investigation against Meta alleging that Meta violated Article 6 of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition ("Law No. 4054") by abusing its dominant position by tying its Threads and Instagram applications and merging certain data between the two applications (without providing users a consent mechanism).

Upon examining Meta's data merging policies, it was found that data collected from Instagram accounts could be transferred to Threads accounts, and data collected from Threads could be used to provide, personalize, and improve Meta products, measure and analyze the performance of Meta products, and offer other corporate services, including advertisements. The Authority decided on February 8, 2024, to issue a temporary measure under Article 9(4) of Law No. 4054 to prevent the merging of data obtained from Instagram with data collected through Threads until a final decision is made, to prevent irreversible harm.

Subsequently, Meta proposed solutions to address the temporary measure. However, the commitments introduced by Meta in response to the temporary measure (allowing use without creating a profile) were not accepted by the Authority, as they were deemed insufficient to prevent the merging of data between the two applications.

Additionally, due to non-compliance with the obligations arising from the temporary measure, Meta was fined around TRY 335 million. In response, Meta announced that it would suspend Threads' operations in Turkiye as of April 29, 2024.

Then Meta announced that Threads services will be ceased in Turkiye officially as of April 29, 2024 and will not be used by the users, which is supposed to cease the data transmission.

Meta submitted a commitment to the Authority on October 30, 2024, aimed at addressing the concerns related to data merging and tying behavior. According to the commitment, from the date Threads is re-launched in Turkiye, both existing users with suspended accounts and new users will be able to use Threads without requiring an Instagram account. Moreover, it was undertaken by Meta that the data obtained from these users will not be merged with Instagram unless they choose to merge their accounts.

In its meeting on November 23, 2024, the Authority decided to accept the commitments submitted by Meta, as they were deemed capable of addressing the identified competition issues, were feasible to implement in a short time, and could be applied effectively. Consequently, the ongoing investigation was terminated.

Cooperation of Different Authorities

The findings of the Authority have not yet raised any issues before the Turkish Data Protection Authority. Dialogue between different regulators will definitely play a major role for the future of regulating digital and social media and similar platforms. The role of personal data is significant in digital economies and thus competition authorities must cooperate with data protection authorities, as in the Meta v Bundeskartellamt case, the Court of Justice European Union had the great opportunity to rule on the legality of evaluation privacy breached in a competition case.