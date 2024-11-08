ARTICLE
BASEAK Paper No: 21 Is Out! The Relationship Between Competition Law And Inflation In The EU And Türkiye

We delved into the global inflation surge that has emerged in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in another one of our BASEAK CORE Papers series. While monetary policies have traditionally been...
We delved into the global inflation surge that has emerged in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in another one of our BASEAK CORE Papers series. While monetary policies have traditionally been the main tool to address inflation, this study focuses on a different angle: the interaction between inflation and competition law.

While economic policies typically address inflation, the connection between inflation and competition law is becoming increasingly important. In competitive markets, prices usually remain stable, which can help control inflation. However, high inflation can weaken competition and result in fewer market players.

By comparing the approaches taken by competition authorities in the European Union, the United States, and Turkey, this study offers a comprehensive look at the tools available to competition law in combating inflation. However, the research also questions whether over-reliance on these tools may harm long-term market health and investor confidence, advocating for a balanced approach.

To access the complete paper and for further details on this topic, please click here.

