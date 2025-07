Rekabet Kurumu 2024 Yili Faaliyet Raporunu Yayimladi

The Turkish Competition Board's Microsoft Decision: The Board Clears The Allegations Of Tying And Unfair Commercial Conditions

The Turkish Competition Board's Microsoft Decision: The Board Clears The Allegations Of Tying And Unfair Commercial Conditions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Kolcuoglu Demirkan Koçakli is a full-service Turkish independent law Firm based in Istanbul, advising international clients on complex Turkish law matters and delivering practical and commercial solutions in M&A, Energy & Infrastructure, Litigation, Arbitration, Corporate & Commercial, Banking & Finance, Compliance, PPP and Employment.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept