Setting Up A Company In Malta: A Complete Guide For Business Owners

Establishing EU Presence Through Malta

Expanding a business internationally presents valuable opportunities – but success depends on structure and foresight. Entrepreneurs and business leaders often face challenges in selecting the right corporate structure, navigating unfamiliar legal frameworks, and allocating resources effectively. For those seeking an EU base, Malta provides a strategic, stable, and advantageous location. Yet, navigating the process can appear complex.

At Dixcart Malta, we simplify that journey. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients across all sectors, providing tailored guidance and administrative support to ensure every company is structured correctly, compliant from day one, and positioned to benefit from Malta's robust and business-friendly environment.

Step 1: Company Name Selection

The process begins with choosing a distinctive company name. In line with the procedures of the Malta Business Registry (MBR), the proposed name must be unique, not misleading, and appropriate for public use.

Entities may be incorporated in several forms, including:

Single Member Private Exempt Company

Private Limited Liability Company

Public Limited Liability Company (offer made to offerees exceeds 50 in number)

Step 2: Share Capital Requirements

The required minimum share capital depends on the type of company being incorporated:

Private Limited Liability Company: Minimum share capital: €1,165 Minimum paid-up capital upon incorporation: 20%

Public Limited Liability Company: Minimum share capital: €46,588 Minimum paid-up capital upon incorporation: 25%



Step 3: Appointment of Company Officials and Beneficial Ownership Declaration

Company officials, including directors and a company secretary, must be formally appointed. These individuals carry responsibility for ensuring governance, compliance and the company's ongoing administration.

Additionally, a Beneficial Ownership Declaration must be submitted, confirming the individuals who ultimately exercise control over the company, or benefit from the entity.

Step 4: Registered Office in Malta

Every company registered in Malta is legally required to have a registered office address located within the country. This serves as its official correspondence address for legal and administrative purposes, including communication from Maltese authorities. The registered office must be a physical location (not just a P.O. box) and is typically maintained by a corporate service provider or law firm if the company does not have its own premises in Malta.

Step 5: Drafting the Memorandum and Articles of Association

The Memorandum of Association is a key legal document that outlines the essential details of the company, including:

The company's objectives

Registered office address in Malta

Details of shareholders and directors

Share capital and associated rights

This document serves as the company's constitution and may be accompanied by the Articles of Association, which together govern the internal structure, regulations, and operations.

Step 6: Registration with the Malta Business Registry

Once documentation is complete and approved by the Malta Business Registry, this is submitted to the Registrar of Companies. Upon approval, a Certificate of Registration is issued, along with a unique company number.

Post-registration, the company gains legal personality and can:

Enter into contracts

Own property

Hold bank accounts

Engage with credit and financial institutions

If the company is carrying out an economic activity, registration with the VAT department would be required.

How Dixcart Malta Can Assist

Dixcart Malta combines local insight with international expertise to deliver a seamless experience. Our advisors manage every stage, from incorporation to ongoing compliance, ensuring each requirement is met efficiently and precisely. Beyond formation, we provide continued oversight and support to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Forming a company is just the beginning. Once established, the entity must be properly maintained, and this includes accounting, company secretarial, regulatory filings, tax returns, and more. Dixcart Malta is equipped to manage all these aspects efficiently. Our fully serviced office facilities offer an immediate operational base for clients establishing a physical presence in Malta.

Our goal is to build long-term relationships with our clients, by offering comprehensive ongoing support, including:

Maintenance and filing of statutory documentation

Preparation and submission of annual returns and financial statements

Convening and recording of Annual General Meetings (where applicable)

Conclusion: Why Choose Malta and Dixcart?

Malta has become a preferred jurisdiction of choice for companies looking to establish a base within the European Union. It offers a fully EU-compliant regulatory framework, a competitive tax regime, access to over 70 double tax treaties, and efficient legal structures such as the participation exemption and tax refund mechanisms.

With a presence across seven jurisdictions, Dixcart provides integrated expertise and cross-border structuring solutions. In Malta, we combine this global reach with local knowledge, helping clients establish and manage entities with clarity, confidence, and control.

