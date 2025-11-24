Prelitigation Mediation In Thailand: An Early Resolution Option

Litigation has its place in resolving business disputes, but it is often time-consuming and costly. In Thailand, a straightforward civil case can take a year or more to reach judgment at first instance, and appeals can extend that timeline further. Court filing fees are tied to the value of the claim, typically amounting to around two percent for claims up to THB 50 million, before accounting for attorney fees, translation costs, expert work, and the internal time that management must devote to the case.

Against this backdrop, Thai law provides an alternative pathway for parties to attempt resolution before filing suit, and Thai courts commonly encourage mediation as part of the dispute-resolution process. Specifically, prelitigation mediation is a court-supervised process designed to facilitate confidential settlement discussions at an early stage. Participation is voluntary and requires the consent of both parties. The process does not replace litigation but is available in parallel as an initial step for interested parties. If the parties reach an agreement, the settlement can be recorded as a consent judgment that is directly enforceable in Thailand. If no settlement is reached, the parties retain their full right to proceed with a court claim.

Reasons to Consider Prelitigation Mediation

Prelitigation mediation can offer several advantages. It may shorten timelines from months or years to just weeks, reduce legal costs, and keep discussions confidential. It also allows parties to pursue practical, business-driven solutions or tailored remedies that address their specific needs—outcomes that may not be available through traditional litigation. To facilitate this process, under Thailand's Civil Procedure Code, parties may petition the court to initiate prelitigation mediation before filing a suit. If the opposing party agrees, the court appoints a mediator to work with the parties under established mediation rules. In such a scenario, there are no court fees for the petition or for the mediation itself.

The true value of prelitigation mediation lies in its potential outcome. If the parties reach a resolution and enter into a settlement agreement, they can ask the court to issue a consent judgment. The court will review the agreement to ensure it is not contrary to public policy, illegal, or unfair. If approved, the consent judgment is a legally binding order with the same enforceability as a final court decision. If one party fails to comply with the agreement, the other may enforce the judgment directly against the breaching party's assets for up to ten years from the date of the consent judgment, without filing a new claim. If no agreement is reached, the parties retain full rights to litigate.

When Can Prelitigation Mediation Be Useful?

Prelitigation mediation may be particularly effective in cases where the core issue, such as a contractual obligation or a debt, is clear but the timing or interpretation is in dispute. It can also be useful when private negotiations have stalled and a neutral mediator could help restart progress, or where one party holds assets in Thailand, making a locally enforceable outcome more practical. This process can be applied to a wide range of matters, including contractual disputes, wrongful act claims, debt recovery, international transactions, enforcement of cross-border settlements, and some types of labor issues. Even when settlement is not achieved, prelitigation mediation can provide valuable insight into the other party's priorities and likely settlement range, which may inform subsequent litigation or arbitration strategy.

How Parties Can Pursue Prelitigation Mediation with a Legal Specialist

For parties considering dispute resolution in Thailand, engaging a legal specialist can be a very important factor in determining the strategic success of prelitigation mediation. Local practitioners who are well versed in both mediation processes and court procedures can provide guidance on the suitability of prelitigation mediation for a specific dispute.

Legal specialists should be able to provide:

Case assessment and strategy: Evaluating the merits of the case, readiness of evidence, asset profiles, and realistic settlement parameters.

Evaluating the merits of the case, readiness of evidence, asset profiles, and realistic settlement parameters. Negotiation preparation: Planning approaches that encourage productive engagement while preserving leverage.

Planning approaches that encourage productive engagement while preserving leverage. Documentation and presentation: Preparing petitions, briefs, term sheets, and settlement documentation suitable for conversion into a consent judgment.

Preparing petitions, briefs, term sheets, and settlement documentation suitable for conversion into a consent judgment. Execution and enforcement: Assisting with court approval of consent judgments and ensuring enforceability.

Assisting with court approval of consent judgments and ensuring enforceability. Transition to litigation: If mediation does not lead to settlement, ensuring a seamless shift to litigation or arbitration.

Prelitigation mediation offers parties an additional, court-supervised avenue to seek resolution before commencing formal litigation. It can provide a cost-effective and confidential opportunity to settle disputes early while maintaining the right to pursue litigation if needed. Collaborating with a legal specialist can help ensure that each stage of the process is handled in accordance with Thai legal requirements and best practices.

