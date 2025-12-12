ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Combatting Corruption And Fraud Through Investment Arbitration

Kazakhstan Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Speaker, IAC Eurasia Arbitration Week 2024 (Astana, Kazakhstan)

Participated as a speaker at the International Arbitration Centre's Eurasia Arbitration Week 2024, held in cooperation with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in Astana. The conference gathered over 200 arbitrators, counsel, judges, and diplomats from the United States, United Kingdom, Eurasia, Europe, and Asia. The programme featured high-level discussions on regional developments in arbitration, ethical standards for counsel and arbitrators, corporate perspectives in dispute resolution, investment protection, combating corruption and fraud through investment arbitration, and best practices for effective advocacy. The event also included specialised training sessions and the launch of the new IAC-affiliated book International Investment Law (a chapter on the Full Protection and Security authored by Anastasiia Dulska)

