ARTICLE
13 December 2025

The rise of ‘unmeritorious' workplace claims in the age of AI

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
While AI-driven access to justice is a positive development, workplace lawyers caution that it strains commissions, courts, and businesses, especially when claims lack merit.
Australia Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Basic Industries industries

Legal experts note that AI has empowered unrepresented litigants to file cost-effective claims, often increasing complexity and costs for employers. While AI-driven access to justice is a positive development, workplace lawyers caution that it strains commissions, courts, and businesses, especially when claims lack merit.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "The rise of 'unmeritorious' workplace claims in the age of AI", published in Lawyers Weekly, 3 December 2025

To read the article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael Byrnes
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More