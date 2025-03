Muss die Zollbehörde die Zollbehörden der EU oder anderer Mitgliedstaaten bei der Festlegung des Zollwerts kontaktieren? – Die Entscheidung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs in einem ungarischen Fall

The High Court Approves Modular Trial Of Two Distinct Questions Of Fact In A Medical Negligence Claim

Home Or Away: High Court Allows Proceedings Against US Publisher To Continue In Ireland

Revised Rules On The Taking Of Evidence In Arbitration Proceedings Seated In Denmark

The European Parliament Votes To Call For A Tribunal On Russia's Crime Of Aggression Against Ukraine

Be Careful What You Apply For, You May Not Get It – Hungarian Supreme Court (Curia) Ruling Further Restricts Extraordinary Review Procedures

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Katona & Partners the law office in pool with Schrömbges + Partner Hamburg render legal services in all fields of business law, focusing on: VAT-law, Corporate law consultancy, Customs law (EU), Labour Law, Competition law, Public procurement law, Trademark law ,Food law (these to be in bullet points)

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept