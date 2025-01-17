Litigation 2025 – Thailand

Law and Practice

Foreigners cannot become lawyers under Thai law. Accordingly, they are unable to conduct cases in Thai courts.

To represent a client in court or work as a lawyer under Thai law, one must meet the following qualifications.

Court filings are generally not available to the public. Only the parties to a case can access court submissions.

In Thai legal proceedings, trials are conducted publicly. Public trials serve as a mechanism to promote transparency in the judicial process and guarantee that defendants have equal rights to defend themselves in court. Thai law allows the court to also order a "closed trial" in certain cases, during which the public will not be permitted to attend or access information about the proceedings.

The length of time to get to trial after commencement of proceedings can vary a great deal and will depend on a number of factors, including the complexity of the case and the court's backlog. Having said that, parties can expect that a trial will begin within three to eight months of the commencement of the proceedings.

Precedential cases of the Thai Supreme Court are influential on lower courts considering decisions to which those precedent cases would apply. However, unlike in common law jurisdictions, the precedents are not legally binding on the lower courts.

Thailand's legal system is a civil law system. For something to be enforceable as law, it must first be written or formally established in writing by the state. Primarily, the authority to enact laws lies with the legislative power. However, in certain cases, the government may enact laws by exercising powers granted by the constitution, such as issuing a Royal Decree (Emergency Decree).

Contingency fee arrangements are generally not permitted under Thai law. As discussed in 2.1 Third-Party Litigation Funding , this type of fee arrangement would be one deemed to encourage a lawyer to seek benefits from the dispute in which his or her client is involved. Accordingly, similar to an agreement regarding third-party funding, a contingency fee agreement would be considered void under Thai law.

As noted in 2.1 Third-Party Litigation Funding , litigation funding by a third-party funder is generally not permitted in Thailand, regardless of the type of lawsuit.

An exception to the rule against litigation funding can be made in a case where the funder has a direct interest or involvement in the dispute. For example, if the litigation funding did not constitute seeking benefits from pursuing the litigation of others, but only represented the funder pursuing or protecting its own interest, such agreement would be legally enforceable and not contrary to public policy. But this is a separate concept from the types of third-party funders that are seen in other jurisdictions in which this is allowed.

Litigation funding by a third-party funder is generally not permitted in Thailand. This is because litigation funding would be considered contrary to "public order and good morals" (ie, public policy) under Thai law. This is especially the case when the funder is a lawyer who funds the case to seek benefits in return, as it would be considered that the lawyer encouraged or incited the parties to enter into the dispute. This would make litigation funding, if made in the form of an agreement, void under Thai law.

3.1 Rules on Pre-action Conduct

Thai law does not impose any requirements on the parties regarding pre-action conduct. As a practical matter, a potential plaintiff may send a pre-action demand letter to a potential defendant. However, there is no requirement for the potential defendant to respond to such a letter.

3.2 Statutes of Limitations

In Thailand, statutes of limitations (called "prescription periods" in Thai law) are governed by the Thai Civil and Commercial Code. The general limitation period for most civil suits is ten years from the date the right to sue arises, such as the date the opposing party breaches a contract. However, Thai law also provides specific prescription periods for certain types of claims. If there is no specific law on the specific limitation period of that case, the general ten-year prescription period will apply to the case. Examples of specific prescription periods for certain types of claims are as follows. Tort/Wrongful Act – one year from the date the injured party becomes aware of the injury and the identity of the responsible party.

Debt acknowledgment or acceptance letter – two years from the date of such letter or the debt guarantee, if a party or both parties make(s) a letter of debt acknowledgment.

Cases for claiming interest in arrears; rental of property in arrears; reclaiming repayments in instalments; and reclaiming outstanding payments such as salary – five years from the date the right of claim was contested; ie, the date on which the breach occurs.

3.3 Jurisdictional Requirements for a Defendant

A civil lawsuit can be filed in Thailand if: either of the parties is domiciled (including having a place of business) in Thailand;

the cause of action accrued in Thailand;

the plaintiff has Thai nationality; or

the defendant has property in Thailand, whether the property is located temporarily or permanently in Thailand. General courts vs specialised courts – while the basic principles of jurisdiction mentioned above generally apply to all courts that have jurisdiction over a matter, certain specialised courts have jurisdiction over specific types of cases, which means they operate under different rules regarding what cases they can hear. The specialised courts in Thailand are as follows: Bankruptcy Court;

Intellectual Property & International Trade Court;

Juvenile and Family Courts;

Labour Courts; and

Administrative Courts.

3.4 Initial Complaint

A civil complaint must be prepared in a standardised court form. The complaint must clearly state the nature of the plaintiff's claims and the relief applied for, as well as the allegations on which such claims are based. A party is permitted to amend its complaint and documents attached to the complaint after filing them with the court. Amendments are made by filing a petition with the court at least seven days before the scheduled preliminary hearing or seven days before the first day of witness hearings. However, if the amendments contain issues related to public order (ie, public policy) or the purpose of the amendment is to correct minor errors, a party can file the amended complaint after the above-mentioned timelines.

3.5 Rules of Service

An adversary will be informed of a complaint by the court officer. According to the law, every complaint must be delivered by a court officer to the involved party or any third party. The plaintiff must pay the fee for the complaint's delivery upon filing it with the competent court. This ensures a fair and efficient legal process for all parties involved. If service of the complaint cannot be made by the court officer (for example, if the adversary has changed addresses, or the court officer cannot find anyone at the address specified in the complaint), the court may order any of the following other methods of service: posting the complaint at a noticeable place at the domicile or operating office of the party or person to whom the pleading or document is directed;

depositing the complaint with a local administrative official or a police official and posting a notice of such deposit by the method stated above;

advertising it; or

any other means as the court sees fit. Assuming that the case meets the jurisdictional requirements of the Thai courts as outlined in 3.3 Jurisdictional Requirements for a Defendant, then a defendant residing outside of Thailand can be sued in a Thai proceeding. Unless the law of the jurisdiction in which the defendant resides provides for alternative means of service, the complaint would need to be served through diplomatic channels through the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3.6 Failure to Respond

In a typical case, when a writ of summons and complaint has been served on the defendant, the defendant shall prepare and file an answer in writing with the court within 15 days. A defendant may also file a petition to request an extension of time to file the answer. Typically, the court would allow two or three extensions of the deadline to file the answer. If the defendant does not file any answer to the court and does not otherwise become involved in the case by any means, the plaintiff shall file a request with the court within 15 days from the expiration of the period for the defendant to file an answer, for the court to render a judgment or order adjudicating in favour of the plaintiff by default.

3.7 Representative or Collective Actions

Thailand permits representative or collective actions in the form of class actions. Any claims under the Civil Procedure Code may be filed as class actions as long as certain specific conditions are satisfied. These provisions include the following. Commonality – the plaintiff has shown adequately clear common characteristics of the identifiable class of persons.

Numerosity – such class of persons has a large number of members, which would cause difficulty and inconvenience in conducting ordinary proceedings.

Superiority – class-action proceedings will be fairer and more efficient than ordinary proceedings.

Typicality – the plaintiff has shown that the plaintiff is a qualified class member with claims typical of the class and that the lawyer nominated by the plaintiff is able to carry out the proceedings to adequately and fairly protect the rights of the class. The Civil Procedure Code provides a partial list of the kinds of claims that can be filed as class actions. These include tort claims, claims arising from contract breaches, and claims pertaining to particular laws like consumer protection, labour, securities, trade competition, and environmental laws. A motion to proceed with a case as a class action must be filed together with the underlying complaint with the competent court. The class-action motion must demonstrate that the dispute meets the level of the requirements listed above. Any potential class member who wishes to file a separate lawsuit or does not wish to be bound by the judgment of the class action can opt out of the class. To do so, the individual must notify the court in writing of his or her intention to withdraw from class membership within the time period specified by the court. A person who has opted out from being a member of a class cannot apply for opting back in to become a member and cannot interplead as a joint plaintiff in the class action. However, such person has the right to pursue individual claims.

3.8 Requirements for Cost Estimate