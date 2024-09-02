The Role Of Witnesses And Evidence In Criminal Proceedings

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

Witnesses' appearance in court is mandatory when summoned. The law requires that witnesses be summoned at least 24 hours before the hearing, though they may appear without prior notice if requested by the plaintiffs. During the trial, the court has the authority to summon any person whose testimony may be deemed necessary to establish the facts of the case. The Criminal Procedure Law imposes penalties for witnesses who fail to appear in court after being summoned. Initially, a fine may be imposed, but if the witness fails to appear again or does not present a valid excuse, the court may impose heavier penalties, including doubling the fine and ordering their arrest.

Witnesses who are unable to attend court due to illness or other valid reasons may have their testimony taken at their location, with the presence of the Public Prosecution and the plaintiffs. If the court finds that the excuse is invalid, it may impose penalties, including imprisonment or fines. Moreover, if a witness is unable to be heard for any reason, the court may rely on their previous statements made during the investigation.

The court requires that each witness provide their personal details and take an oath before testifying to ensure the truthfulness of their statements. Testimonies are meticulously recorded without any modifications, and the records must be verified and signed by the court and the witness. During a trial, the court has the discretion to order the presentation of any evidence it deems necessary, even if not requested by the plaintiffs. Additionally, the court may appoint experts to assist in the examination of evidence, particularly in complex cases requiring specialized knowledge.

