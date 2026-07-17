Isabel Marant & Novagraaf: Meeting The Challenges Of International Trademark Protection

Counterfeiting, opportunistic trademark registrations, the appropriation of distinctive signs and evolution in local regulations represent growing risks for fashion brands. For this reason, the protection of IP, including trademark and design rights, has become a major strategic issue.

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Legal Director Mélanie Fronty shares some of the key trademark challenges facing the international fashion house Isabel Marant and explains why Novagraaf has become a strategic partner in protecting and developing the fashion brand’s intangible assets worldwide.

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Founded in Paris more than 30 years ago, Isabel Marant is today an internationally recognised fashion brand, present in many countries through a network of boutiques and partners.

Counterfeiting, opportunistic trademark registrations, the appropriation of distinctive signs and evolution in local regulations represent growing risks for fashion brands. For this reason, the protection of IP, including trademark and design rights, has become a major strategic issue.

In this video, Mélanie Fronty, Legal Director at Isabel Marant, discusses the main challenges facing the fashion brand and explains how Novagraaf supports her team in defining and implementing an IP strategy adapted to its international ambitions.

"Counterfeiting is a major risk, as it impacts brand image, economic performance and consumer safety. However, there are also more silent risks, such as opportunistic filings or the weakening of an insufficiently protected brand.”

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