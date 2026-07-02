Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Through Intellectual Property Knowledge

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On 23 June 2026, Rouse Cambodia contributed as a speaker to a capacity-building programme supporting women entrepreneurs and business owners organised by Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association "CWEA", in Siem Reap province, Cambodia.
The session brought together women-led, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to explore how intellectual property (IP) can be used as a practical business tool, supporting brand protection, growth in digital commerce, and expansion into overseas markets.
Monyrak Phang, General Manager and Senior Associate, and Phengchhay Ing, Associate, at Rouse Cambodia delivered practical guidance on the role of trade marks and other IP rights in helping businesses build stronger brands, reduce infringement risks, and compete with greater confidence in both domestic and international markets.
Practical takeaways for women-led SMEs
As more Cambodian businesses expand their presence through social media and online marketplaces, brand protection is increasingly important. During the session, participants received guidance on:
- understanding key forms of IP and how they create business value
- building and protecting distinctive brands through trade mark registration
- avoiding common misconceptions around trade mark protection
- planning IP strategies to support export and international expansion
- addressing counterfeiting and online infringement risks
- managing IP ownership and documentation as business assets
The discussion also drew on practical examples showing how failing to protect a trade mark early can lead to significant commercial and reputational consequences, particularly in fast-moving digital channels.
Moving from concepts to action
Beyond legal principles, the workshop highlighted steps businesses can take straight away, including early-stage trade mark clearance checks, keeping records of brand use, protecting digital assets, and developing a plan to monitor and respond to potential infringement on e-commerce platforms.
By presenting IP in clear, business-focused terms, the programme aimed to help women entrepreneurs make informed decisions that strengthen brand value and support long-term growth.
Rouse Cambodia’s commitment
Rouse Cambodia believes IP protection should be accessible and practical for businesses of all sizes. Supporting women-led enterprises with the right knowledge helps founders innovate with confidence, safeguard their brands, and unlock opportunities in Cambodia and beyond.
We thank the organisers and participants for their engagement and thoughtful discussion, and we look forward to continuing to support Cambodia’s business community through education, practical guidance, and trusted IP expertise.
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