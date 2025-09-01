So You Registered Your Trademark – Now What?

For many business owners, obtaining a trademark certificate feels like the final step in protecting their brand. After weeks or months of name brainstorming...

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

For many business owners, obtaining a trademark certificate feels like the final step in protecting their brand. After weeks or months of name brainstorming, logo design, and navigating the application process, receiving confirmation of registration can seem like a job well done.

But in reality, this is just the beginning.

The value of a trademark lies not merely in its registration, but in how it is used, maintained, monitored, and enforced over time. A trademark is not a one-time formality, it is a strategic business asset that requires active management.

Common Pitfalls After Registration

Many businesses, particularly start up companies, make the mistake of treating their trademark registration as a static accomplishment rather than a dynamic responsibility. Unfortunately, this approach exposes them to several avoidable risks:

Failure to monitor for similar marks: Without active surveillance, conflicting trademarks filed by competitors may go unnoticed until it is too late to oppose them.

Missed renewal deadlines: Trademarks must be renewed periodically. If overlooked, the registration lapses, potentially leaving the brand unprotected.

Loss of rights due to non-use: Under both EU and Maltese law, a registered trademark that is not genuinely used within five years of registration may be subject to revocation.

Expansion without protection: As businesses scale across borders or diversify their product range, their trademarks often do not keep pace, thus leaving markets or categories exposed.

Inconsistency in use: Modifications to logos, taglines, or stylisation can gradually render a registered mark outdated or less enforceable.

These are not hypothetical concerns but real challenges we regularly encounter when assisting clients in recovering or defending their brand position after the fact.

The Role of Strategic IP Management

Registering a trademark is not simply about legal compliance, it is a strategic act of brand stewardship. Your trademark should support your commercial objectives, reinforce your competitive positioning, and evolve with your business.

This is why proactive trademark management is essential. Just as companies retain accountants to monitor financial obligations and advisors to manage risk, intellectual property should be entrusted to professionals who understand its ongoing value and vulnerabilities.

How CSB Group Can Support You

At CSB Group, our Intellectual Property Team provides comprehensive trademark lifecycle management. Our services go well beyond registration, covering:

Ongoing trademark monitoring and opposition filing

Advice on trademark use to maintain validity

Renewal tracking and portfolio management

Guidance on expansion strategies across EU and international jurisdictions

Enforcement assistance, including cease and desist actions and co-existence negotiations

Strategic advice on licensing, franchising, and commercial exploitation of IP

Our role is to ensure that your trademark is not only protected in law, but that it actively supports your commercial strategy.

Your Next Step

Businesses that have secured trademark registration but have yet to establish a framework for its ongoing protection and enforcement may wish to consider the benefits of a structured intellectual property management approach. In practice, this can play a key role in mitigating future risks and preserving long-term brand value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.