[Blog] Augmentation de taxes officielles pour les services de propriété industrielle en Serbie

Depuis le 1er juillet 2025, les taxes de renouvellement ont
augmenté concernant les brevets, modèles
d'utilité, marques certificats complémentaires de
protection, ainsi que les dessins et modèles devant
l'office des brevets et des marques de Serbie. Cette hausse
globale est d'environ 4%.
