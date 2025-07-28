ARTICLE
28 July 2025

[Blog] Augmentation de taxes officielles pour les services de propriété industrielle en Serbie

European Union Intellectual Property
Depuis le 1er juillet 2025, les taxes de renouvellement ont augmenté concernant les brevets, modèles d'utilité, marques certificats complémentaires de protection, ainsi que les dessins et modèles devant l'office des brevets et des marques de Serbie. Cette hausse globale est d'environ 4%.

