Swiss Patent Applications Reach Record High In 2024

Swiss patent filings reach record high in 2024, highlighting the country's innovation strength.

The number of patent applications from Switzerland to the European Patent Office (EPO) grew by 3.2% in 2024, reaching a record-breaking total of 9'966 applications (2023: 9'656), according to the newly released EPO Patent Index 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth and reaffirms Switzerland's position as a global leader in innovation. Since 2015, Swiss patent filings have surged by an impressive 40%, underscoring the country's strong performance in the global innovation landscape.

With nearly 10'000 applications, Switzerland secured third place among European countries and seventh place globally in 2024. On a per capita basis, however, Switzerland remains the undisputed leader in patent filings worldwide. Globally, the top six countries for patent filings at the EPO were the United States, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, and France, with Switzerland rounding out the top seven.

In terms of technology, medical technology continued to dominate as Switzerland's most significant category for patent applications. Meanwhile, computer technology recorded the fastest growth, reflecting the nation's increasing focus on digital innovation. Among Swiss regions, the canton of Zurich maintained its lead with the highest number of patent filings, while Geneva demonstrated a significant uptick in applications.

Despite Switzerland's strong overall performance, gender diversity in innovation remains a challenge. Only one in four patent applications from Switzerland listed a female inventor in 2024, highlighting the need for greater inclusion of women in the innovation ecosystem.

The EPO reported nearly 200'000 patent filings globally for 2024, with Switzerland contributing robustly to this figure. These results reaffirm the country's role as a key player on the global stage of innovation and intellectual property.

