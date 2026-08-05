The EU’s 20th And 21st Russia Sanctions Packages: A New Compliance Architecture For Financial Services Firms

RegCORE Client Alert | AML/CTF & AMLA

QuickTake

On 23 April 2026 and 23 July 2026, the Council of the European Union adopted, respectively, the Together, these packages represent what the Council describes as a structural shift in EU sanctions policy: from expanding lists of designated persons toward systematically disrupting the financial infrastructure (payment channels, banking rela-tionships, crypto-asset ecosystems, correspondent banking, trade finance and maritime logistics) that enables Russia’s war economy.

Bottom line: For banks, investment firms, payment institutions, e-money institutions, crypto-asset ser-vice providers (CASPs), insurers and asset managers, these developments significantly increase op-erational compliance expectations. The compliance challenge is no longer simply screening customers against sanctions lists. Firms must now identify how transactions, financing arrangements and digital assets may indirectly facilitate sanctioned economic activity.