ARTICLE
5 August 2026

The EU’s 20th And 21st Russia Sanctions Packages: A New Compliance Architecture For Financial Services Firms

PL
PwC Legal Germany

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The European Union's 20th and 21st sanctions packages against Russia mark a fundamental shift in enforcement strategy, moving beyond traditional designation lists to systematically target the financial infrastructure enabling Russia's war economy. Financial institutions now face heightened compliance obligations requiring them to identify how transactions, financing arrangements, and digital assets may indirectly facilitate sanctioned economic activity across payment channels, banking relationships, crypto-
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Michael Huertas and Mariya Atanasova LL.M., Compliance Officer (Univ.)
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On 23 April 2026 and 23 July 2026, the Council of the European Union adopted, respectively, the 20th and 21st packages of restrictive measures against Russia.Show Footnote Together, these packages represent what the Council describes as a structural shift in EU sanctions policy: from expanding lists of designated persons toward systematically disrupting the financial infrastructure (payment channels, banking rela-tionships, crypto-asset ecosystems, correspondent banking, trade finance and maritime logistics) that enables Russia’s war economy.

Bottom line: For banks, investment firms, payment institutions, e-money institutions, crypto-asset ser-vice providers (CASPs), insurers and asset managers, these developments significantly increase op-erational compliance expectations. The compliance challenge is no longer simply screening customers against sanctions lists. Firms must now identify how transactions, financing arrangements and digital assets may indirectly facilitate sanctioned economic activity.

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Michael Huertas
Photo of Mariya Atanasova LL.M., Compliance Officer (Univ.)
Mariya Atanasova LL.M., Compliance Officer (Univ.)
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