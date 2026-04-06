New Framework For Data Centres And Cloud Computing Services

Find out more about the new framework coming into force on 31 March 2026. For the first time in Mozambique, legislation has been passed establishing the legal framework for the registration...

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Find out more about the new framework coming into force on 31 March 2026.

For the first time in Mozambique, legislation has been passed establishing the legal framework for the registration, licensing and operation of data centres and cloud services.

The new framework enters into force on 31 March 2026, marking a significant shift in the oversight of critical digital infrastructure. It strengthens the state’s technological sovereignty, increases predictability for investors and data centre operators, and creates a centralised and technically demanding supervisory system.

The decrees approving the Data Centre Regulation and the Cloud Computing Services Regulation were published on 31 December 2025.

Find out more in the guide prepared by our experts.

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