12 December 2024

Photonics In Scotland 2024 Annual Survey Results Now LIVE

Some key takeaways in Technology Scotland's latest Photonics in Scotland survey are as follows:
Scotland Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Pamela Bryer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

  • Over 80% of companies surveyed are forecasting increased revenues and head count over the next 12 months
  • Over 50% of respondents identified access to investment as the key barrier to growth
  • Over 70% of respondents identified a need for access to shared infrastructure
  • 78% of companies surveyed experienced a skills gap in the last 12 months
  • Exports are strong with 92% of output exported beyond Scotland
  • Companies surveyed operate in a range of diverse applications, confirming the importance of photonic products and services in underpinning multiple technologies in sectors spanning, for example, healthcare, space, telecommunications, manufacturing and others.

The full report can be accessed here.

Scotland's photonics sector continues to grow but access to investment must be a priority.

technologyscotland.scot/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

