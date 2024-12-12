Photonics In Scotland 2024 Annual Survey Results Now LIVE

Some key takeaways in Technology Scotland's latest Photonics in Scotland survey are as follows:

Over 80% of companies surveyed are forecasting increased revenues and head count over the next 12 months

Over 50% of respondents identified access to investment as the key barrier to growth

Over 70% of respondents identified a need for access to shared infrastructure

78% of companies surveyed experienced a skills gap in the last 12 months

Exports are strong with 92% of output exported beyond Scotland

Companies surveyed operate in a range of diverse applications, confirming the importance of photonic products and services in underpinning multiple technologies in sectors spanning, for example, healthcare, space, telecommunications, manufacturing and others.

The full report can be accessed here.

