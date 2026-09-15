Economic Substance Regime For Multinational Groups

The Republic of Panama enacted Law 526 of 2026, which introduces economic substance requirements for Panamanian entities that are members of multinational groups and that derive passive income from foreign sources. The statute, effective as of fiscal year 2027, does not apply generally to all Panamanian companies or foundations, but only to those that meet the specific requirements set forth therein.

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Scope of application and main effects of Law 526 of May 28, 2026

The Republic of Panama enacted Law 526 of 2026, which introduces economic substance requirements for Panamanian entities that are members of multinational groups and that derive passive income from foreign sources. The statute, effective as of fiscal year 2027, does not apply generally to all Panamanian companies or foundations, but only to those that meet the specific requirements set forth therein.

Introduction

The Republic of Panama enacted Law No. 526 of May 28, 2026 (“Law 526”), which introduces new economic substance rules applicable to certain Panamanian entities that form part of multinational groups and that derive passive income from foreign sources. The statute, which will enter into force as of fiscal year 2027, represents a relevant development within the Panamanian tax framework, particularly for corporate and wealth-planning structures with cross-border components.

Although Panama retains territoriality as the guiding principle of its tax system —pursuant to which foreign-source income is not subject to income tax in Panama—, Law 526 introduces a specific condition for certain taxpayers: where a Panamanian entity forms part of what is defined as a multinational group and receives passive income from foreign sources, such entity must evidence genuine economic substance in the country in order to preserve the tax treatment applicable to such income.

A Regime of Limited, Not General, Application

One of the most important features of Law 526 is that its scope of application is not universal. The statute does not automatically reach all corporations, limited liability companies, private interest foundations or other entities incorporated in Panama. Its application is limited to entities that simultaneously meet three conditions: (i) they must have been incorporated or be domiciled in Panama; (ii) they must form part of a multinational group; and (iii) they must derive passive income from foreign sources.

Accordingly, a Panamanian company or foundation that operates independently, without being linked through common ownership or control to entities that are tax residents in other jurisdictions, does not fall within the scope of the regime, even if it receives income or holds assets abroad. This point is particularly relevant for private wealth structures, asset-holding vehicles or Panamanian foundations that are not part of a multinational group within the meaning of the statute.

The statute defines a multinational group as a group of two or more entities, linked by ownership or control, that are tax residents in different jurisdictions, including the parent company, its subsidiaries and its permanent establishments. It is also relevant whether the entity is included in the group’s consolidated financial statements or, if not included, whether it should have been so included.

This clarification is critical, as the mere fact that a Panamanian entity holds foreign assets, foreign companies, bank accounts or international investments does not, in and of itself, imply that it forms part of a multinational group. The determining factor is the existence of an ownership or control link among entities that are tax residents in two or more different jurisdictions.

Passive Foreign-Source Income Covered

Law 526 focuses on passive income from foreign sources. Under the regime described, this category includes dividends, interest, royalties, capital gains, real estate income and other income from movable capital of foreign source.

The regime is therefore primarily directed at Panamanian entities used within international structures for the holding, administration or control of assets that generate passive income outside of Panama. It is not a general regime covering all foreign-source income, but rather a specific set of rules applicable to certain types of passive income obtained by entities that, in addition, are part of multinational groups.

Panamanian Tax Residency Does Not Arise Automatically from Incorporation

A further element to be highlighted is that the incorporation of an entity in Panama does not, by itself, imply that such entity qualifies as a Panamanian tax resident. Panamanian companies and foundations are not automatically considered tax residents in Panama solely because they were incorporated in the country; in order to be treated as such, they must have obtained a Tax Residency Certificate issued by the Panamanian tax authority (Dirección General de Ingresos), upon compliance with the applicable requirements.

This distinction is particularly important in international structures, as the determination of whether a multinational group exists depends, among other factors, on the tax residency of the entities involved in different jurisdictions.

The views and interpretations expressed on this point are based on the legislation in force as of the date of this article and are therefore subject to any implementing regulations that the Government of the Republic of Panama may subsequently issue.

Economic Substance: Real Presence, Decision-Making and Resources in Panama

For entities falling within the scope of the regime, evidencing economic substance becomes the central compliance element. The statute requires the entity to have adequate human resources, duly qualified and remunerated, dedicated to the core activities related to the generation, administration, management or control of the assets that produce foreign-source income.

The entity must also have adequate premises in Panama in which to carry out such activities; make from Panamanian territory the strategic decisions required for its operations; and assume the corresponding risks in Panama. In addition, it must incur operating costs and expenses within Panamanian territory —in addition to those relating to personnel and premises— in proportion to the activities carried out.

In other words, the regime requires that the Panamanian entity not be a merely formal or operationally passive structure. Economic substance must reflect a real, functional presence in Panama, with resources, management and decision-making aligned with the assets and income that the entity seeks to keep under the corresponding tax treatment.

Outsourcing Permitted, but Under Effective Control

Law 526 allows certain core activities to be outsourced to service providers in Panama, provided that such activities are effectively carried out within Panamanian territory and under the direct supervision and control of the contracting entity, without any overlap of man-hours attributable to each individual entity.

This provides practical flexibility for multinational groups seeking to comply with the regime without necessarily internalizing all operational functions. However, ultimate responsibility is not transferred to the outsourced provider: the Panamanian entity must retain control, oversight and responsibility over the outsourced activities.

Entities Excluded from the Regime

Law 526 also sets forth express exclusions. Among the entities that fall outside the regime, subject to the conditions established in the statute itself, are regulated banking and financial entities, insurance and reinsurance companies, securities market intermediaries, investment fund and pension fund managers, as well as entities engaged in the commercial operation of Panamanian-flagged vessels or ships, including ship owners, operators and administrators.

These exclusions reflect that certain regulated sectors, or sectors subject to special supervisory frameworks, are not subject to the general economic substance regime designed for entities that are members of multinational groups and receive passive foreign-source income.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Where a Panamanian entity subject to the regime fails to evidence economic substance, it will be classified as a “non-qualified entity”. In such case, its passive foreign-source income will be subject to a single, definitive rate of 15% on the corresponding net taxable income for the applicable fiscal period.

In addition, non-compliance may give rise to fines, surcharges and interest under the Panamanian Tax Code (Código Fiscal). The economic consequences are therefore not limited to the 15% tax and may include additional accessory charges arising from tax non-compliance.

Anti-Abuse Clause and Artificial Structures

Law 526 also incorporates an anti-abuse clause empowering the Ministry of Economy and Finance to disregard structures or mechanisms whose principal purpose is to obtain tax advantages that are incompatible with the object and purpose of the statute.

This provision is particularly relevant in the context of international structures involving Panamanian companies or foundations, as it enables the tax authority to look beyond legal form and to assess whether the structure reflects a substantive economic reality or, on the contrary, constitutes a purely formal arrangement designed to improperly access tax benefits.

New Annual Filing Obligation

In addition to complying with the economic substance requirements, Panamanian entities that are members of multinational groups and that obtain Panamanian-source income and passive foreign-source income, as well as those that obtain solely and exclusively passive foreign-source income, must annually file an income tax return within the deadlines established by law.

The filing of such annual return will be required in order to evidence compliance with the economic substance conditions. This represents an additional formal burden for entities falling within the scope of the regime, even where their income derives solely from passive foreign-source income.

Entry into Force and Implementing Regulations

Law 526 will enter into force as of fiscal year 2027. In addition, the Executive Branch has a maximum term of ninety (90) calendar days as from the promulgation of the statute in which to issue the corresponding implementing regulations. Law 526 was promulgated on May 28, 2026 and, as of the date of this article, such implementing regulations have not yet been issued.

The implementing regulations will be particularly important in order to specify operational aspects of the regime, including the manner in which economic substance is to be evidenced, the sufficiency parameters applicable to human resources, premises, costs and expenses, as well as the audit and documentation mechanisms to be observed by the entities subject to the regime.

Final Remarks

Law 526 of 2026 marks a relevant step in the evolution of the Panamanian tax system in light of international standards on transparency, substance and tax coherence. Its scope, however, must be interpreted with precision: it is not a statute applicable to every Panamanian entity holding foreign assets or receiving foreign income, but rather a specific regime for Panamanian entities that are members of multinational groups and that obtain passive foreign-source income.

For international groups with a presence in Panama, the new statute calls for a careful review of their structures, functions, decision-making processes, documentation and actual level of activity in the country. For private wealth structures or independent Panamanian entities, the initial analysis should focus on determining whether a multinational group exists under the criteria set forth in the statute, before evaluating any substantive or formal obligation under the new regime.

In sum, Law 526 does not eliminate the Panamanian principle of territoriality but, in certain cases, conditions its application upon the existence of genuine economic substance. Its proper interpretation will be essential in order to avoid overly broad conclusions and to distinguish between structures that are truly subject to the new regime and those that remain outside its scope of application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.