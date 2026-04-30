Qatar’s General Tax Authority Issues Clarification Regarding Capital Gains Tax

Qatar's General Tax Authority has introduced new clarifications on capital gains tax, featuring a targeted exemption for intra-group restructuring transactions. These measures aim to streamline corporate reorganisation, improve asset management efficiency, and strengthen the country's investment climate while maintaining transparency in tax obligations.

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The General Tax Authority (“GTA”) has issued detailed clarifications on the application of capital gains tax in the State of Qatar, introducing measures designed to enhance the country’s investment climate. Central to these updates is a targeted exemption for gains arising from intra-group restructuring, intended to streamline corporate reorganisation within business groups.

According to the GTA, the exemption enables affiliated companies to restructure more efficiently by facilitating the transfer and exchange of assets within Qatar. This, in turn, is expected to improve the management of financial assets and support broader economic activity, including encouraging companies to list on the Qatar Stock Exchange and boosting market dynamism.

The authority clarified that the capital gains tax continues to apply to net gains derived from the sale or disposal of shares or ownership interests in companies resident or registered in Qatar. It also extends to real estate connected to taxable business activities, certain overseas assets disposed of by Qatari entities without a permanent establishment abroad, and both tangible and intangible assets linked to taxable operations.

The GTA further emphasised that the intra-group restructuring exemption builds on existing reliefs provided under the Income Tax Law (Law No. 24 of 2018, as amended) and its Executive Regulations. These include exemptions for individuals on gains from real estate and securities not tied to taxable business activities, as well as for non-Qatari investors trading securities and investment fund units listed on Qatari financial markets. Additional exemptions may apply to specific revaluation transactions, provided they meet defined criteria—particularly demonstrating a genuine economic, commercial, or financial purpose and adhering to regulatory requirements.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and fairness, the GTA stated that it continues to support taxpayers in understanding their rights and obligations. Through these measures, the GTA aims to foster a stable, transparent, and sustainable investment environment in Qatar.

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