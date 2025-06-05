Public Clarification Issued For Amendment In Executive Regulations Of Federal Decree Law

The Federal Tax Authority has recently issued aPublic Clarificationon the Amendments to the
Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value
Added Tax - Cabinet Decision No. 100 of 2024. The same is dealing
with the ambiguities that have arisen on account of said amendment.
We have summarized the same for ease of reference.
|
Article No.
|
Heading
|
Amendment
|
Our Comments
|
1
|
Definition
|
The new definition of virtual assets is digital representations
of value that can be traded, converted, or used for investment
purposes, excluding digital representations of fiat (UAE DIRHAMS)
currencies or financial securities.
|
Incorporating a clear definition of virtual asset provides much-needed clarity for businesses and investors operating in the digital economy.
|
2(4)(b)
|
Supply of goods
|
It has been clarified that any disposal of real estate resulting in the transfer of ownership thereof by one person to another is to be considered as supply of goods.
|
The amendment impacts real estate transactions by requiring businesses to charge and account for VAT, ensuring clearer compliance for developers, investors, and buyers.
|
4(4)
|
Single Composite Supply
|
The new provision clearly states that multiple supplies will only be considered as a single composite supply if they meet specific criteria, such as:
It is further clarified that if the supplier subcontracts some
of the components to a third party but remains contractually
responsible for the supply to the recipient, the supplier is still
regarded as supplying such components, and the first condition that
all the components must be supplied by a single supplier would be
met.
|
The amendment impacts real estate transactions by requiring businesses to charge and account for VAT, ensuring clearer compliance for developers, investors, and buyers.
|
5
|
Exceptions Related to Deemed Supply
|
|
The said amendment will prevent businesses from being unnecessarily taxed on lower value deemed supplies, reducing tax liabilities and improving cash flows.
|
8
|
Voluntary Registration
|
As per the amended Article 8, a person is required to provide an
intention of conducting a business and intention of making a supply
in order to take a voluntary registration.
|
The amendment impacts real estate transactions by requiring businesses to charge and account for VAT, ensuring clearer compliance for developers, investors, and buyers.
|
14
|
Tax Deregistration
|
Article 14(9) has been introduced to state that compliance with all provisions of law is required, including the obligation to submit another tax registration request when the requirements for tax registration are met.
|
The person will be liable to pay his past obligation under decree law even if his Tax registration has been cancelled. Further, there are procedural changes that need to be adhered to once a deregistration application is made.
|
16
|
Exception from registration
|
Article 16(3) of the Executive Regulation was amended to require the taxable person to notify the FTA if any changes occur to his business that are likely to lead to the person not being eligible for the exception from registration within 10 business days from the date he makes any standard-rated supply or import.
|
Persons eligible for an exception from VAT registration would have to be mindful regarding the new time limit in the event of making any standard-rated supply or import.
|
29
|
Profit Margin Scheme
|
Clause 5 has been added to specify that "purchase
price" includes, in addition to the price of the goods, any
costs and fees incurred to purchase the goods.
|
Additional clarity is provided regarding the calculation of profit margin and subsequent VAT thereon.
|
30
|
Zero-Rating of Exported Goods and Services
|
|
Exporters now have clear rules to follow when claiming zero-rating on exports, ensuring consistency and reducing uncertainty.
|
33
|
Zero-rating international transportation services for Passengers and Goods
|
Article 33(1)(d) has been amended to stipulate that the supply
of transporting goods from a place in the State to another place in
the State and the transport-related services shall be zero-rated
only if the same supplier supplies the services.
|
The Public Clarification provides an in-depth analysis of the implications of the VAT amendment for international transportation services.
|
34
|
Zero-rating Certain Means of Transport
|
Clause 2 of Article 34 was amended to clarify that only ships,
boats, or other floating structures that are designed or adapted to
be used for the commercial transportation of passengers and goods
constitute qualifying means of transport, provided that they are
not designed or adapted for recreation, pleasure, or sports.
|
The clarifications enable businesses involved in the supply of means of transport to grasp the VAT applicability on their supplies better.
|
35
|
Zero-rating Goods and Services in Connection with Means of Transport
|
The clarification distinguishes between the three categories of goods and services related to the supply of a qualifying means of transport that qualify for zero rating under this Article. Illustrations highlight what would and wouldn't be classified as "Goods and services in connection with means of transport" under different scenarios and the applicability of zero-rate VAT thereon.
|
The clarification is crucial for businesses providing support services in relation to means of transport in determining the VAT applicability on their supplies.
|
37
|
Residential Buildings
|
It is clarified that the supply of a hotel apartment, a serviced apartment, or the like in the UAE does not qualify for zero rating or exemption but is subject to 5% VAT if supplied by a taxable person.
|
The amendment and public clarification emphasize VAT applicability for the supply of hotel apartments to exclude them from the benefit of VAT zero-rating.
|
42
|
Exempt Financial Services include Virtual Assets services and Fund Management services.
|
The new amendment has broadened the scope of VAT Exemption to include services related to the transfer of virtual assets and fund management services. The said exemption is effective from 01 January 2018.
|
The amendment ensures that businesses in transfer virtual assets and fund management services receive tax relief, which can reduce operational costs and promote growth in these sectors.
|
52
|
Input tax recovery in respect of exempt supplies
|
It is clarified that a person with a short-term presence in the UAE of less than a month is only regarded as being outside the UAE if this presence is not effectively connected with the supply, e.g. if the person is in the UAE for a short holiday or transits through the UAE and does not have any meetings related to the supply while in the UAE.
|
The amendment is significant as it establishes whether a person is regarded as being in or outside the UAE to determine VAT applicability.
|
53 (1) (c)
|
Health Insurance VAT Recovery
|
The new amendment allows VAT-registered employers to recover VAT
on health insurance premiums paid for employees and their families,
even if there is no legal requirement to provide such insurance.
The amendment is effective from 15 November 2024 and cannot be
applied retroactively.
|
The said changes provide employers eligibility to recover VAT on health insurance expenses, including top-ups, as long as it is for employees and their families
|
59
|
Tax Invoices
|
The recent amendments to Article 59 of the UAE VAT Executive Regulation clarify the following:
|
The amendments to Article 59 clarify that only VAT-registered registrants can issue tax invoices, with strict rules for simplified invoices and reverse charge mechanisms.
It is also to note that amendments are also made to Articles 7, 15, 23, 31, 38, 41, 46, 50, 55, 58, 60, 64, 68, and 69, and certain new articles had been introduced, i.e., Article 3 (bis) and 14 (bis). Our previous alert released for amended Executive Regulations covered the same at length. The same can be accessedhere.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.