Alert: The Procedure For Recognizing Tax Residency Certificates Between Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Will Be Simplified

On 02 July 2024 the Government published a draft resolution «On the Draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Ratification of the Agreement in the Form of an Exchange of Notes...
Worldwide Tax
On 02 July 2024 the Government published a draft resolution «On the Draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Ratification of the Agreement in the Form of an Exchange of Notes on the Procedure for the Recognition of Official Documents Confirming Residency, Issued by the Authorized Bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan within the Framework of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Avoidance of Double Taxation of Income and Property».

Proposed amendments will affect the procedure for recognizing tax residency certificates between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. From now on, for a certificate to be recognized, it is sufficient to have the official seal of the authorized body of one of the parties, without the need for apostille or consular legalization.

The new procedure will also apply to certificates issued from 01 January 2012. Certificates issued after this date will not require additional legalization, provided they have the official seal.

Currently, the draft resolution is open for online discussion until 04 August 2024.

