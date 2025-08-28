Harassment Orders: Why "Harm" Is The Hinge

What courts look for and how to build a case that holds

Saying "I feel harassed" is not enough. South Africa's Protection from Harassment Act 17 of 2011 gives swift, practical relief outside of domestic relationships, but it asks for one thing in return: proof of harm (or a reasonable belief that harm may occur). Many good applications falter because they describe upsetting conduct without showing its impact. This article explains, in plain English, what "harm" means, how magistrates test it, and how to assemble evidence that persuades.

What "harassment" and "harm" mean in practice

The Act casts a wide net over conduct: repeated messages (including electronic), following, watching or loitering near your home or workplace, and sending or leaving things for you to find. It is as much about digital intrusion as it is about footsteps outside a gate. But the key is harm – defined to include mental, psychological, physical or economic harm. In other words, the court wants to see the effect of the conduct, not just the conduct itself.

Think of harm in four everyday lanes, often overlapping:

Mental/psychological: sleep loss, anxiety, hypervigilance, counselling sessions, children's distress.

sleep loss, anxiety, hypervigilance, counselling sessions, children's distress. Physical: injuries, medical visits, security incidents triggered by the respondent's behaviour.

injuries, medical visits, security incidents triggered by the respondent's behaviour. Economic: missed shifts, cancelled contracts, emergency security costs, relocating offices, changing numbers/websites.

missed shifts, cancelled contracts, emergency security costs, relocating offices, changing numbers/websites. Reasonable fear of future harm: a credible belief – based on pattern, proximity, or explicit threats – that worse will follow.

You don't need all four. You do need enough credible, dated material for the magistrate to see the pattern and its consequences.

How magistrates usually test an application

In motion proceedings the court works off paper. The magistrate asks three quiet questions:

1. Is this harassment within the Act? (e.g., repeated communications, following, loitering, doxxing.)

2. Has harm been proved—or is there a reasonable belief of harm? (not just annoyance, but a measurable impact.)

3. Is the order sought clear and proportionate? (it must tell the respondent precisely what to stop doing.)

If your affidavit answers those questions cleanly – with dates, screenshots and a short, factual account of impact – you've made the magistrate's job possible. If it reads like an argument thread, you haven't.

Building proof that persuades

A useful rule is timeline + impact. For each incident, record: when it happened, what happened, how you know (screenshot/photo/witness), and what changed for you because of it.

Messages and calls: take screenshots showing dates, times and numbers. Preserve voicemails. If platforms show "read" receipts or IP/location info, keep it.

take screenshots showing dates, times and numbers. Preserve voicemails. If platforms show "read" receipts or IP/location info, keep it. In-person conduct: note location, time and who saw it. If there's CCTV, request clips quickly before they overwrite.

note location, time and who saw it. If there's CCTV, request clips quickly before they overwrite. Work impact: letters from HR about missed time, client emails postponing work, calendar entries.

letters from HR about missed time, client emails postponing work, calendar entries. Health impact: short notes from a GP, psychologist or counsellor confirming symptoms and visit dates (you don't need to share life histories—just anchors).

short notes from a GP, psychologist or counsellor confirming symptoms and visit dates (you don't need to share life histories—just anchors). Money spent: invoices for private security, number changes, hardware, lock replacements, travel rerouting.

invoices for private security, number changes, hardware, lock replacements, travel rerouting. Children/school: teacher/principal notes if the conduct spills into drop-offs, games or school gates.

Avoid long editorial commentary. Let the paper show the pattern. One or two paragraphs can then explain the overall effect: sleep, concentration, work, caregiving, family rhythm.

Digital harassment: Treat your phone like evidence

Most harassment now travels through WhatsApp, SMS, email, social media DMs and anonymous accounts. Three practical habits help:

Don't feed the thread. Reply only to preserve context ("Please stop contacting me. Further messages will be kept for court."). Avoid arguments; they muddy the record.

Reply only to preserve context ("Please stop contacting me. Further messages will be kept for court."). Avoid arguments; they muddy the record. Preserve metadata. Export chats (with media) and store them in a safe cloud folder. Screenshots are useful; exported files are stronger.

Export chats (with media) and store them in a safe cloud folder. Screenshots are useful; exported files are stronger. Lock your perimeter. Tighten privacy settings, switch off geotags, and tell close contacts not to share your movements or new contact details without consent.

What the interim and final orders do

If the court is satisfied on the papers, it can grant an interim protection order urgently and issue a suspended warrant of arrest. The order restrains specific conduct (e.g., contacting you, approaching your home/work, tagging you online, asking others to harass you) and sets a return date where both sides are heard. If the respondent breaches the order, the warrant can be activated.

At the return date the court decides whether to make a final order. This is where the quality of your timeline and impact evidence matters most. The Act is protective, but it is also careful: the order must be clear, enforceable and fair.

Common reasons applications stumble

No harm shown. The affidavit lists awful messages but never connects them to concrete impact. Add two lines per incident on effect.

The affidavit lists awful messages but never connects them to concrete impact. Add two lines per incident on effect. Vague history, no dates. "He always calls late" is weak. "12, 14, 17 March between 22:30-23:15, screenshots attached" is strong.

"He always calls late" is weak. "12, 14, 17 March between 22:30-23:15, screenshots attached" is strong. Overbroad orders. "Stop everything" won't fly. Ask for what you can enforce: "No communication by any means," "no approach within 100 metres of home/work/school," "no mention of me on any social platform."

"Stop everything" won't fly. Ask for what you can enforce: "No communication by any means," "no approach within 100 metres of home/work/school," "no mention of me on any social platform." Counter-provocation on paper. Long angry replies make it look like mutual sparring. Keep responses minimal, factual, and focused on boundaries.

If you're opposing an order

The Act protects respondents too. If you're on the receiving end:

Acknowledge the order and comply immediately. Breach is a criminal risk.

Breach is a criminal risk. Put up your own timeline and documents. If messages were edited or things were said in different contexts, show the full thread .

If messages were edited or things were said in different contexts, show the . Offer practical undertakings. Sometimes a clean, enforceable commitment resolves the matter faster than a fight.

Sometimes a clean, enforceable commitment resolves the matter faster than a fight. Don't weaponise litigation. Counter-applications without facts can backfire and influence costs.

Reputation and Defamation

Harassment frequently travels with allegations (fraud, theft, incompetence) voiced in front of colleagues or online. The Act isn't a defamation court, but judges know reputational damage can be economic harm. If public statements are part of the pattern, include where, when, audience size, and commercial impact (lost client, suspended project). The order can restrain naming, tagging, or publishing about you.

Courts don't need drama; they need clarity. Define the conduct, show the harm, and ask for orders a person can obey and police can enforce. If you're advising a colleague or a friend, steer them toward timeline + impact and away from 'late-night reply wars'. The law is designed to help, but only if you bring it usable facts.

