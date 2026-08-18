ARTICLE

Africa Tax In Brief

E ENS More Contributor ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

This issue of ENS' tax in brief provides a comprehensive snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa, covering recent case law on VAT apportionment methods, newly published draft taxation bills, income tax notices regarding double taxation agreement advance pricing agreements, and significant updates from SARS including guidance on employment tax incentives and VAT deregistration requirements for schools.