AI Literacy/Fluency In The Workplace: Making AI Work Better For Employers, Including Managing The Legal Risks Of It (Podcast)

As artificial intelligence reshapes how work is performed, managed and monitored, organisations must move beyond technology adoption to focus on understanding AI.

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In this latest podcast episode, Fasken Employment, Data Privacy & AI Governance Partner, Venolan Naidoo, explores why AI literacy should be endeavoured to become a key workplace enabler, to increase the benefits of AI tools and manage legal risks that go with it.

As artificial intelligence reshapes how work is performed, managed and monitored, organisations must move beyond technology adoption to focus on understanding AI. This is done by aiming to sufficiently train workforces to better adapt to these changes, which also has the net effect of optimal AI governance and its responsible use. Venolan unpacks the legal, people and policy considerations employers should be thinking about, from workplace adaptation, upskilling and the ethical use to risk management and workplace culture, offering practical insights for leaders in organisations navigating an AI‑enabled world of work.

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