World Of Work Series (Podcast)

Fasken

Contributor

In this episode, Venolan introduces key topics that are changing how organisations and employees work today. He will explore the changing workplace landscape both in South Africa and globally...
South Africa Employment and HR
Venolan Naidoo
Welcome to the first episode of "The New World of Work," hosted by Venolan Naidoo.

In this episode, Venolan introduces key topics that are changing how organisations and employees work today. He will explore the changing workplace landscape both in South Africa and globally (especially how this may eventually impact South Africa).

Venolan will also delve into topics on the challenges of navigating labour laws. Particularly in a rapidly changing environment. He will explore the role of artificial intelligence on the workplace (its benefits and legal risks) and some of the new forms of work emerging.

This episode is perfect for business leaders, legal professionals, or anyone interested in the future of work. Tune in to gain insights and strategies for adapting to these changes.

