15 August 2025

SHEroes | In Her Honor: Stories From The Other Side - Amanda Gxwala & Dr Twalo (Video)

South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
SNG Grant Thornton

Amanda sits down with Dr. Thembinkosi Twalo, Chief Research Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council. With a rich background in education, gender equality, and public policy, Dr. Twalo shares insights from his journey through academia and leadership roles—including his time at the Commission for Gender Equality and Magalies Water. His research spans labour, education for self-reliance, and the value of knowledge and policy chains. Tune in for a thought-provoking conversation on equity, performance, and the power of research to shape society.

