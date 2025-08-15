SHEroes | In Her Honor: Stories From The Other Side - Amanda Gxwala & Dr Twalo (Video)

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Amanda sits down with Dr. Thembinkosi Twalo, Chief Research Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council. With a rich background in education, gender equality, and public policy, Dr. Twalo shares insights from his journey through academia and leadership roles—including his time at the Commission for Gender Equality and Magalies Water.
Amanda sits down with Dr. Thembinkosi Twalo, Chief Research
Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council. With a rich
background in education, gender equality, and public policy, Dr.
Twalo shares insights from his journey through academia and
leadership roles—including his time at the Commission for
Gender Equality and Magalies Water. His research spans labour,
education for self-reliance, and the value of knowledge and policy
chains. Tune in for a thought-provoking conversation on equity,
performance, and the power of research to shape society.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.