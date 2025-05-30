Knowledge Is Power – Start With Due Diligence

A Due Diligence Investigation is the proposed first step in any acquisition big or small.

Before you sign away money, time, and perhaps your business's good name, you need to know exactly what you are buying into. A Due Diligence Investigation (DDI) is the first – and most cost-effective – step in any acquisition, partnership, or investment, no matter the size of the deal.

What is a Due Diligence Investigation?

Think of a DDI as a professional background check on the target business. Lawyers and other specialists review the company's books, contracts, people, and reputation to uncover hidden liabilities and verify that everything is as it appears from the outside. The findings help you "see the whole puzzle" before any binding documents are signed.

Large sums, long hours, and reputations are at stake. One undiscovered risk – legal, regulatory, or reputational – can derail a deal or cripple the merged entity later. A DDI highlights those risks early, giving you the facts you need either to walk away or to negotiate better terms. In short: the modest cost of the exercise is outweighed many times over by the value of certainty.

Impact on Mergers & Acquisitions

In M&A work, a DDI is critical to confirming whether the transaction is fit for purpose. It can:

Flag red-letter risks before money changes hands. Lead to a re-negotiated (often lower) purchase price. Identify any regulatory approvals that must be secured. Test operational and cultural compatibility. Show whether the target aligns with your strategic objectives. Help settle the final deal structure.

Skipping this step risks financial loss, legal liability, and a rocky post-integration period.

What does the Investigation cover?

A thorough DDI digs into both historical and current data, including:

" Financial position (statements, debt, cash flow).

(statements, debt, cash flow). Litigation history (pending, threatened, or past).

Regulatory compliance (licences, industry-specific rules).

Employment matters (contracts, disputes, benefits).

Governance structures (board make-up, policies).

Material contracts (customers, suppliers, finance).

The scope and depth will vary by industry, deal size, and risk profile, but the objective is always the same: equip you to make an informed decision.

Lessons from South African cases

Anioma Property v DMFT Developers (GJHC, 2023)

The purchaser refused to pay transfer costs for an immovable property, claiming the seller should have disclosed certain information. The court held that those details were available through a simple deeds search; the buyer's failure to investigate sank its defence. The case underlines every party's responsibility to look before it leaps.

The Steinhoff scandal (2017-2023)

One of the country's largest corporate frauds went undetected for years because warning signs were missed – or ignored. Robust due diligence would likely have exposed the irregularities and weak governance long before billions were wiped from shareholder value.

Although there is no legal obligation to conduct a DDI, skipping it is a high-stakes gamble. Each investigation is tailored to the nature of the transaction, but the aim is constant: uncover the cracks before you step on them. For peace of mind – and to avoid a make-or-break surprise – make due diligence your non-negotiable first step.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.