Ghana's Corporate Commercial Outlook 2025

This report highlights developments such as new laws, policy changes and the evolving role of technology. Additionally, the report provides insights into the anticipated legal landscape in 2025, shaped by the newly elected Government's policy objectives and economic priorities.

Although the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 ("Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill") did not become law, the year 2024 saw some notable progress in legal reforms. These include the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121) ("Affirmative Action Act") to promote inclusivity, the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119) ("National Service Act") to establish the framework for national service and the Contracts (Amendment) Act, 2023 (Act 1114) ("Contracts Amendment Act") to provide for contracts entered into on behalf of the Government. Additionally, developments in data sharing and artificial intelligence ("AI") signalled a shift toward a technology-driven economy, laying the groundwork for innovation and improved oversight.

Read the 2024 Reflections here

Read the 2025 Outlook here

